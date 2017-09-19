Infortrend Collaborates with Alibaba Cloud to Cultivate the Hybrid Cloud Storage Market

S-400 Triumph to enter duty in Central Military District on Volga River in NovemberMilitary & Defense September 19, 12:20
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced that it will partner with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to collaboratively deliver scalable and easy to deploy hybrid cloud storage services to customers in the Great China region.
This collaboration will combine Infortrend and Alibaba Cloud's expertise in products, marketing, and innovation, and continue to advance the development of cloud storage. Alibaba Cloud is China's largest public cloud provider, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services. Infortrend has experience and good reputation in the storage industry and its shipment of over 600,000 rack-mount storage units around the world with customers covering all fields of industry.
Infortrend will set up a dedicated team to fully support Alibaba Cloud service to build hybrid cloud storage solutions to create more opportunities for both sides, and to further promote storage applications, cloud computing, and public cloud solutions.
Hanny Yang, head of Infortrend China, said, "We are pleased to partner with Alibaba Cloud, China's largest public cloud provider, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services. Infortrend will extend the value of Alibaba Cloud based on our unique understanding of storage products and cloud solutions for customers. This collaboration means that Infortrend can assist Alibaba Cloud to deliver additional values and introduce them to storage users."
For more advanced information or if you have any questions about Infortrend cloud storage solutions, please feel free to contact Infortrend sales representatives.
Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com
Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.
Infortrend Technology, Inc.
Wilson Sung
Tel: +886-2-2226-0126 8300
E-mail: wilson.sung@infortrend.com
or sales.ap@infortrend.com
Yuriy.Shogenov
Tel.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com
or sales.ap@infortrend.com