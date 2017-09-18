3D Systems Showcases Most Comprehensive Additive Manufacturing Solutions at EMO Hannover

Leader in additive manufacturing market

Today, 3D Systems provides a complete ecosystem encompassing 3D printers for metal and plastic additive manufacturing, print materials, software, and on demand manufacturing services. In addition, an extensive partner network helps its broadening range of customers improve their production outcomes, and supports the integration of additive manufacturing in their businesses.

Highlighted at the show is the company's expertise in high-volume, direct metal printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries.

This includes direct metal printers like 3D Systems' ProX® DMP 320, the high precision, high throughput direct metal printer optimized for critical applications requiring complex, chemically-pure titanium, stainless steel or nickel super alloy parts.

3D Systems will also present its recently introduced LaserForm® metal materials for precision metal part production in healthcare, aerospace, dental and other applications.

As part of the EMO exhibition, 3D Systems will display how traditionally manufactured metal parts are transformed into much lighter, highly cost-effective parts -- fully optimized to function in their intended environment using 3D Systems additive manufacturing solutions portfolio.

To address production requirements for consistency and repeatability of additive manufactured parts, the company will demonstrate DMP Vision™, enabling process monitoring for new and existing ProX DMP 320 customers. The DMP hardware and software kit facilitates layer-by-layer image data collection and analytics to help customers increase precision and productivity in their metal printing workflow. These insights provide users with helpful feedback to optimize their build strategy and regulate their builds for improved quality control, reporting, and process archiving.

Today, in a separate company issued press release, 3D Systems announced Geomagic® Control X™ 2018. Designed for modern 3D scan data processing and inspection, Geomagic Control X 2018 builds upon its foundation to meet the demands of aerospace and automotive manufacturers.

Offering the same easy-to-use tools as the previous version of the platform, Geomagic Control X 2018's scanner-agnostic platform also provides integrated capabilities including simplified and automated airfoil analysis, surface-analysis tools to instantly identify corrosion and denting, and comparative analysis tools.

As a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions, 3D Systems will also display 3DXpert™, an all-in-one software solution for metal printers that saves users significant time and money by eliminating the need for multiple software packages, and delivers advanced capabilities in print preparation, supports and structure optimization, slicing, and post-processing.

3DXpert is bundled with all 3D Systems' direct metal printers to streamline precision metal workflows for customers across applications and industries.

Attendees will also experience the company's ProJet® MJP 2500W and VisiJet® M2 CAST RealWax™ material, an ideal solution for metal industrial casting applications. The affordable ProJet MJP 2500W combines 3.7 times larger build volume and up to 10 times faster print speeds than similar class printers with rapid single lane printing for efficient, high volume production of 100 percent wax precision metal casting patterns .

Also announced today in a separate company release is GibbsCAM® 12, the latest version of 3D Systems' CAM software for production manufacturing in high-end, Multi-Task Machining (MTM), mill/turn and production manufacturing.

The new version offers an innovative user interface and post-processing capabilities to continue to give users "world-class" quality code for their CNC machines.

At EMO, 3D Systems will also showcase its On Demand Manufacturing services, which empower designers and engineers with the tools to design, iterate, and produce quality parts directly from digital 3D files. A full spectrum of conventional and additive manufacturing technologies is available to help advance projects, timelines and goals, including fast-turn 3D printed parts, advanced prototyping with assembly and finishing services, appearance models, and low volume manufacturing including CNC, urethane casting and injection tooling.

"EMO Hannover is the ideal showcase for us to demonstrate our leading precision metal solutions to customers who require the highest of standards for surface finish, resolution and quality parts for a range of industries," said Herbert Koeck, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Go to Market, 3D Systems. "We are committed to providing solutions that deliver productivity, repeatability, durability and effective total cost of operations to enable 3D production at scale for our customers."

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30-year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557172/3D_Systems_Prox_DMP_320.jpg

