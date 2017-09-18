Geomagic Control X 2018 and GibbsCAM 12 Drive Efficiency for Manufacturing Software

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Today, at EMO Hannover 2017, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced the availability of, and is demonstrating, Geomagic® Control X™ 2018, a leading inspection software, as well as GibbsCAM® 12, a CAM software for production parts.

Geomagic Control X 2018

Designed and created by the people who invented 3D printing and modern 3D scan data processing and inspection, Geomagic Control X 2018 builds upon its foundation to meet the demands of aerospace and automotive manufacturers.

Offering the same easy-to-use tools as the previous version of the platform, Geomagic Control X 2018's scanner-agnostic platform also provides integrated capabilities including simplified and automated airfoil analysis, surface-analysis tools to instantly identify corrosion and denting, and comparative analysis tools.

Customers are now able to import legacy files from Geomagic Control 2015, allowing for improved support for existing customers and their projects.

Geomagic Control X 2018 provides customers with capabilities such as:

Up to 50% increase in efficiency path to inspection results:

Reducing calculation time by up to 50 percent, customers see faster analysis during their common inspection workflows. Geomagic Control X 2018 enables users to import, align, and compare faster than any other inspection software on the market. In addition, model-based Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) assignment workflows, coupled with fast scan-pair searching, cut model setup and evaluation times by more than 50 percent versus leading competitors.



Greater performance in scan processing and evaluation :

Taking advantage of an updated platform architecture, Geomagic Control X 2018 enables customers to more efficiently create inspection models as well as scan, evaluate, and communicate inspection results with newly customizable and intuitive reports.



Automation and traceability:

Geomagic Control X 2018's automatic scan-pair searching operates in the background during inspection. This pairing map maintains the pair associations, allowing users to view, edit, and report - providing maximum understanding of the connection between measurement and reference models. In addition, process automation reduces setup time significantly over industry competitors.



Unique measurement UX for portable probing devices:

The engineers behind Geomagic Control X believe Live Inspect is the only measurement experience designed with natural interaction efficiency and operator comfort in mind. New features make it easier for the operator to follow guidance and instructions to complete a preplanned inspection job.

Current Geomagic Control X customers, under software maintenance, will receive an in-app notification to automatically update the platform.

For more information, visit the Geomagic Control X 2018 homepage.

GibbsCAM® 12

GibbsCAM 12, the latest version of 3D Systems' CAM software for production manufacturing in high-end, Multi-Task Machining (MTM), mill/turn and production manufacturing.

The new version offers an innovative user interface and increases productivity by 30 percent over previous versions. Post-processing capabilities continue to give users "world-class" quality code for their CNC machines.

GibbsCAM 12's core benefits will enable users to realize:

A unique interface designed specifically for CNC programming:

GibbsCAM 12 is built on a specialized platform for CNC programmers and machinists. An innovative new user interface allows for fast, efficient programming, providing users with tools to program their parts, their way.



In-house development of post-processors:

Customers have access to more than 15,000 proven, error-free post-processors along with ongoing additions and custom post-processors created to customer's exact specifications. This provides users with post-processors for virtually every machine/control combination on the market.



Multi-Task Machining (MTM) programming capabilities:

GibbsCAM 12's MTM option delivers cutting-edge programming capabilities for the most complex MTM and Swiss-style machines, including attachments such as part catchers, vises, tailstocks, and robots. In addition, the Universal Kinematic Machining (UKM) technology provides users with the ultimate in flexibility and configurability to tackle machines with any number of spindles and axes.



A single solution for all CNC machines:

GibbsCAM 12 is a single application, with a single user interface for programming all CNC machines. Whether the customer needs simple or complex parts or uses simple or complex machines—GibbsCAM 12 handles it all with the same, familiar, efficient interface.

As part of this release, video training and curriculum are available for new and experienced users enabling them to get the most out of their software investments.

Current GibbsCAM customers, under software maintenance, will receive an in-app notification to automatically update the platform.

Available now. For more information, visit the GibbsCAM 12 website.

"We continue to listen to customer feedback to provide the highest standard of excellence in additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions," said Ilan Erez, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software at 3D Systems. "Today's introductions emphasize our continuing pursuit to deliver industry leading software that makes customer's jobs easier – enabling them to be more productive with lower total cost of operations."

Visit 3D Systems at EMO Hannover 2017, hall 27, booth B69, where the company will exhibit its complete precision metal manufacturing solutions, including software, 3D printers, and materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30-year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557174/3D_Systems_Geomagic_Control_X_Interface.jpg

