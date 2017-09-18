Back to Main page
Tetracore® Inc. Announces Approval of the T-COR 8™ Portable Real-time PCR Thermocycler

September 18, 9:00 UTC+3

The next generation molecular diagnostics platform introduces novel connectivity solution designed to bring testing closer to the patient

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Sept. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Tetracore today announced that the T-COR 8 portable real-time PCR thermocycler has achieved CE-IVD status under the European Directive on In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices.

The T-COR 8, and proprietary software delivers healthcare providers with a simple, flexible, and accessible molecular diagnostics platform. This unique, and easy to use point-of-care (POC) diagnostic system enables real-time molecular testing in hospitals, clinics, physician offices, and field applications. 

Healthcare providers rely on molecular testing to produce accurate identification of infectious agents to aid in selecting targeted therapies quickly. Advances in access to molecular testing support global clinical efforts to improve antibiotic stewardship. Most importantly, near patient diagnostics permits appropriate treatment to begin immediately. Designed for the point of care, the T-COR 8 brings molecular infectious disease testing closer to the patient.

"We are focused on delivering testing to where it is most needed, regardless of the setting," explains Dr. Bill Nelson MD, CEO of Tetracore. "The T-COR 8 empowers more healthcare providers to perform critical tests where it is needed most." Tetracore is developing several diagnostic tests for the system targeting respiratory viruses, hospital acquired infections, and gastrointestinal infectious disease panels. Along with the proprietary content under development, the T-COR 8 is capable of performing molecular tests in an "open" mode, allowing researchers and developers to create new tests on the next generation instrument using the built-in custom protocol creator.

The T-COR 8 Features Include:

  • "Cloud" ready and networkable (WiFi/ethernet) for remote access and data download
  • 8 independently programmable wells
  • Random access instrument, allowing multiple protocols simultaneously
  • 10.4" (26.4cm) touch screen w/virtual keyboard
  • Can be plugged in or run on the built-in battery (up to 4 hours of continuous testing)
  • Integrated barcode scanner
  • Download report via network or USB thumb drive

About Tetracore, Inc.
Tetracore is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of diagnostic devices and assays for the detection of infectious diseases. Located in the Biotechnology Corridor in Rockville, Maryland. Tetracore was founded in 1998 by former United Nations Special Commission biological weapons inspectors and scientists of the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.  For more information visit www.tetracore.com or contact us at jkelly@tetracore.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/371337/Tetracore_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: John Kelly, 240-268-5400, jkelly@tetracore.com

