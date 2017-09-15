First day of Global Fishery Forum concludes in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, September 15, 2017. /Roscongress/. The Global Fishery Forum and Exhibition for Fishery, Seafood, and Knowhow opened on 14 September in St. Petersburg (Lenexpo, Pavilion 7). The platform brought together representatives from 11 countries and 25 regions of Russia. More than 1,600 guests will take part in the Forum along with 80 speakers, including representatives of delegations from Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, the Faroe Islands, Germany, Guinea Bissau, Iceland, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Namibia, Norway, Sierra Leone, and the United States.

The Forum programme kicked off with an opening ceremony attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Russia and Federal Agency for Fisheries Director Ilya Shestakov, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov, Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Sergei Movchan, Minister of Fisheries of the Kingdom of Norway Per Sandberg, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch, Chilean Undersecretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture Pablo Berazaluce Maturana, and Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Federal Agency for Fisheries Director and the heads of foreign delegations toured the exhibition and took part in the plenary session ‘A Global View of Fishing in the World Ocean: Cooperation or Competition?’

“I am very pleased to be in St. Petersburg and I wish all participants in the Global Fishery Forum productive work”, Minister of Fisheries of the Kingdom of Norway Per Sandberg said.

Representatives of fisheries agencies from six countries as well as the United Nations and the Eurasian Economic Commission discussed global issues concerning cooperation and competition in the World Ocean.

The Forum participants and representatives of official delegations from guest countries continued their intercourse in four panel sessions devoted to the current problems facing the fishing industry: ‘Coastal Fish Processing Complexes: From Projects to Implementation’, ‘Aquaculture: From High Risk Investment to Stable Growth’, ‘Threats to Marine Bioresources and Biological Risk Management Tools’, and ‘Globalization and the Fishing Industry: Trends, Risks, and Opportunities’. Foreign participants were joined by representatives of Russian enterprises, entrepreneurs, employees of public organizations and unions as well as research workers.

The business programme will continue on the second day of the Forum. The event will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich, who will take part in the conference ‘A New Development Strategy for Russia’s Fisheries Industry’. The Forum participants will continue discussing global problems and ways to address them as well as the prospects for the development of the fisheries industry.

On the third day of the Forum, the Forum venue will be open to visitors: guests will be able to learn about the numerous exhibition booths, the activities of Russian and foreign fish industry leaders, and taste seafood.

The Global Fishery Forum and Exhibition for Fishery, Seafood, and Knowhow will take place in St. Petersburg until 16 September 2017.

Organizer: Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) regulates the production, conservation, and reproduction of aquatic biological resources.

The agency's responsibilities include organizing industrial fishing in the sea and freshwater, scientific support for fishing, replenishing fish stocks, developing aquaculture (commercial fish farming), supervising the safety of fishing vessel navigation and rescue operations in fishing areas as well as production activities on vessels and at seaports.

One of the Federal Fisheries Agency's top objectives is to ensure the sustainable development of the fishery industry, which makes a significant contribution to the country's food security and is a driver of economic growth in the coastal regions.

The Russian Federation accounts for more than 4.5% of global fish production and consistently ranks fifth or sixth in the world in terms of this indicator. In 2016, Russian fishermen had a record catch rate for the past 20 years: about 4.8 million tons of aquatic biological resources were caught, or almost 6% more than in 2015. Industry organizations had turnover of RUB 290.9 billion, an increase of 11.1% from 2015 in current prices.

