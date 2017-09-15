GAC Motor provides GA8 to support the BRICS Summit

GAC Motor served business and political elites at the 9th BRICS Summit with its cars that are not only highly safe but also deliver exceptional experiences, which demonstrated comprehensive strength of the Chinese automaker to the world.

Over the years, GAC Motor's elite sedan GA8 has been supporting national and international summits and forums including the G20 Summit, Davos forum, China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), demonstrating the new image of Chinese automobiles. It recently served as the designated VIP service cars for the 13th international Forum (TEDA) on Chinese Automotive Industry Development.

GA8 is one of the bestselling luxury midsize sedans in China among all Chinese brands. The model wes launched as GAC Motor's upmarket sedan in 2016. It takes pride in original design, top quality, five-star safety ratings and ultimate travel experience. It is praised for its extensive safety driving features that can help navigate, raise collision alerts and actively assist in braking.

The latest upgraded edition, GA8 2017 was released at the 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2017), which has more than 30 optimizations including the addition of the new 280T engine, xenon headlights and more. With Low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) natural material and PM 2.5 purification filter, the model aims to deliver an environmentally friendly driving experience.

GA8 recently received high evaluations from the guests at the 2017 China-Arab States Expo opened on September 6 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region alongside GAC Motor's elite models including GS3, GS4, GS8, GS7 and GA6 that were exhibited. Its high-end 7-seat SUV GS8, another knockout model in high-end market, that offers a powerful yet smooth ride across six driving modes, also drew wide attention at the expo.

One of GAC Motor's bestselling models, the GS8 is a high-end midsize SUV that meets the North American SUV roof anti-force standard and redefines Chinese high-end SUV market. The release of GS8 is another milestone for GAC Motor in terms of global outreach demonstrating its R&D capability and quality assurance system.

"GA8 and GS8 are icebreakers of China's high-end automobiles in international market. GA8's presence at BRICS Summit marks a landmark for our company as we are committed to seeking a sustainable development path," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "GAC Motor is a front-runner in China's automobile industry that keeps putting efforts in bringing better, more advanced products while widening channels, creating brand image equity and promoting Chinese cars on the global stage."

The company will release its first MPV model GM8 by the end of this year to further its outreach in premium markets while achieving annual sales volume of 500,000 in 2017.

"GAC Motor is expanding its global automotive R&D network supported by its technology center, top global suppliers and research institutes," said Yu, "We are gradually establishing our high-end brand image as a world-class automaker that excels in research, manufacturing and sales."

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. The automaker sold more than 330,000 cars in the first eight months of 2017, marking a 50.5 percent year-on-year increase. GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for four consecutive years and fifth among all global brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study.

