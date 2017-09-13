International Finance Magazine Names Ehsanollah Bayat Best Media And Telecom CEO

International Finance Magazine (www.internationalfinance.com), provides the world's leading executives with information, analysis and insights about developments within global financial markets. IFM bestowed its most prestigious award upon Dr. Ehsan Bayat, in recognition of his historic position as the founding executive of Ariana Television Network, and for establishing Afghan Wireless—Afghanistan's first wireless communications company.

Dr. Bayat founded the Afghan mobile communications sector and built Afghan Wireless into Afghanistan's largest wireless communications company.

AWCC provides world-class 4G LTE, 3.75G+ and 3G Voice, Data, Internet and My Money Mobile Payment Services to more than five-million subscribers in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Afghan Wireless has employed well over 100,000 Afghans.

Afghanistan's wireless communications sector is the largest and most profitable segment of Afghanistan's economy, providing the Afghan Government with more than 25% of all tax revenue.

In 2017, both Afghan Wireless and ATN demonstrated their commitment to technological innovation. In May 2017, Afghan Wireless launched its 4G LTE Service—Afghanistan's only 4G LTE network. During August 2017, ATN launched its high speed content streaming service.

"I'm honored to be selected by International Finance Magazine as 2017's Best Telecom and Media CEO," said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Chairman of Afghan Wireless. "This award also recognizes of the loyalty and hard work contributed by everyone at Afghan Wireless, ATN, and the entire Bayat Group; their commitment has made our success possible."

"All of us at AWCC, ATN and The Bayat Group are continually humbled by—and proud of—the opportunity we've been given to serve Afghans," Dr. Bayat said. "We are proud that Afghan Wireless, ATN and every company that is part of The Bayat Group are enterprises built by Afghans for Afghans. We look forward to serving the people of Afghanistan, to contributing to our nation's progress, for many years to come."

