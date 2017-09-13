Midea will offer comprehensive air conditioning solutions for russian stadiums

Midea's central air-conditioning systems will operate in the following stadiums:

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd

Ekaterinburg Stadium, Ekaterinburg

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Samara Stadium, Samara

Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg

"We are very proud to be chosen by these Russian stadiums as their air conditioning supplier," said Johnson Huang, marketing director of Midea central air conditioner division. "It's a great honor for us to support Russian sporting events with our energy-efficient and reliable products and localized service. This is also a great opportunity for us to demonstrate Midea's commitment to providing surprisingly-friendly solutions."

Midea's highly-efficient falling film water-cooled screw chiller and MAi full inverter intelligent VRF system are built upon full inverter technology and meet the level 1 requirement for international energy efficiency standards.

The full DC inverter intelligent VRF system utilizes Midea's cutting-edge technologies such as M-Ai full inverter quasi-two stage compression, precision cooling medium control and energy efficient heat exchange to ensure that the system can be operated in a wide temperature range, from - 32℃ to 55℃, with higher energy efficiency and an annual performance factor (APF) of 5.2.

The system also carries the industry's first blackbox technology that can achieve 24-hour status monitoring, provide remote diagnostics as well as automatically report maintenance issues, guaranteeing stable service during sporting events.

In addition, the high-efficient falling film water-cooled screw chiller applies the industry's first full falling film evaporation technology, dual-screw compressor, and eco-friendly R134a refrigerant. It reduces the amount of refrigerant by 40 percent and lowers the emissions of greenhouse gas. The chiller is certified by the International Air-conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with a coefficient of performance (COP) as high as 6.16.

Midea has a long history of providing efficient, comfortable and energy saving full inverter technology solutions to a series of large scale intercontinental tournaments and national games.

"Midea is a strong supporter of sport. It is our mission to provide comfortable stadium and environments to sporting events. Russia is a vital part of the global sporting community. It has been the host of a series of top sporting events. It also has world-renowned athletes and devoted sporting fans," said Huang. "Midea's contributions will make for a more enjoyable experience for Russian hosts, athletes and spectators."

About Midea Central Air Conditioner Division

Established in 1999, Midea Central Air Conditioner (MCAC), a business unit of Midea Group, is a global leading manufacturer in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products. Committed to an aggressive R&D program that produces top quality products, it has service centers in Brazil, the United States, Argentina, Egypt and India to provide localized service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/555495/Midea_Central_Air_Conditioner.jpg