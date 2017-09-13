Red Beach: World's Biggest Wetland Attracting Rare Birds

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/555419/Red__2.jpg

With the improvements to local ecology, a lot more birds have chosen to spend their winter there, turning the land into a paradise of birds. It is the northernmost place where wild red-crowned cranes spend the winter. Not a sandy beach as its name indicates, Red Beach is the world's best-preserved marshland and has an important position in the study of bio-diversity and wetland preservation. Some 287 kinds of birds, including dozens of precious seabirds such as white swan, egrets, heron, garganey and swan goose, dwell on this land. It is also the breeding ground of saunders's gull and phoca largha pallas.

In a rating by China's tourism authorities, Panjin Red Beach has been listed among the country's first batch of exemplary destinations for wetland tourism. Boasting a land of up to 3,149 sq.km., it is the world's biggest wetland. Covered by crimson-red seepweed which keeps expanding at 50 meters a year to the sea, the wetland has a distinctive beauty, as the seepweed common to coastal areas around the world is green. Local residents take the land as a treasure of the Mother Nature.

In late fall, the dense marsh that grows along its shores turns brilliant red. The best time to travel in the Red Beach is during the months of May to October. The multicolored landscape offers a feast to eyes. Apart from the red marshland, there are green reeds, black crude oil, blue ocean, golden ears of rice, gray crabs and white seagulls. Clean air, rich in negative oxygen ions, is very refreshing.

Panjin City has invested a lot to develop an all-in-one tourism destination. Facilities including hot springs, guesthouses, Rice Museum and restaurants are very convenient to access.

For more information, please contact Ms. Li at +86-186-4277-7977