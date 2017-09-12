LiveU Expands Solo Portfolio to Enhance Live Streaming Productions

Senior eats berries, uses leaves to keep warm in week-long battle to survive Siberian wildSociety & Culture September 12, 15:06
HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/. LiveU is extending its Solo product line of professional-grade wireless video encoders to accommodate the growing needs of online content creators streaming to social media and other online destinations. The full product-line will be on display at IBC2017 (stand 3.B62).
The enhanced portfolio offers Solo customers an affordable, easy to use, single interface to produce flawless online productions by adding features such as real-time graphics.
Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO and Co-founder, said, "When we launched Solo at IBC two years ago, we knew that we were bringing something different – a broadcast-quality cloud streaming solution based on our proven bonding technology. After selling thousands of units, we're now taking our solution up several notches, enabling customers to elevate their content as well as extending our reach to other markets, such as sports, education and brand marketing."
Solo's portfolio now includes:
The LiveU Solo portal user interface, accessible on any web-enabled device, has also been upgraded and offers a more intuitive and streamlined workflow helping Solo customers to navigate and complete tasks easily, such as Facebook Live scheduling.
Wasserman continued, "Customer engagement is crucial across the spectrum and, with the Solo Studio, our customers now have the tools to create more dynamic and professional content and reach wider audiences in more places and on more platforms."
LiveU Solo is the streaming solution of choice for leading online and social media content creators. Solo offers one-touch streaming to Facebook Live and YouTube, as well as other popular social media networks and online channels. Leveraging LiveU's unique video transmission method, LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport), Solo allows users to deliver rock-solid content in practically every scenario – on the move and in remote or crowded locations.
LiveU is presenting its expanded Solo portfolio and full range of live IP video uplink services and streaming solutions at IBC2017 at the RAI Amsterdam, September 15-19, 2017, stand 3.B62. LiveU will feature an exclusive live studio produced by Stream My Event, hosted by five-time Emmy Award-winning Michael Artsis of BeTerrific.
LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 2,000 customers in 80+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.
Contacts: Claudia Barbiero (US)
201-742-5229 x108
Claudia@liveu.tv
Joss Armitage (Int'l)
+44-7979-908-547
joss@jumppr.tv
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554358/Solo_HDMI_and_App.jpg
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/267684/liveu_logo.jpg