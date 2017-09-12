REW 2017 business programme updated

The theme of Russian Energy Week in 2017 will be ‘Energy for Global Growth’. A number of major events are planned during the forum, including the GECF Ministerial Meeting, the national preparatory meeting for the autumn-winter period, a meeting of Global Energy Prize laureates, a meeting of mayors on energy efficiency and sustainable development, the presentation of the MediaTEC Award, and the #BrighterTogether All-Russian Energy Conservation Festival.

The business programme also includes a discussion of the main challenges facing the energy sector and current development problems as part panel discussions and plenary sessions attended by representatives of the Russian and foreign governments as well as leaders of major global and Russian energy companies. In particular, presentations will be given by Energy Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller, Gazprom Neft Chairman of the Board Alexander Dyukov, Zarubezhneft General Director Sergei Kudryashov, Total in Russia General Director Jacques de Boisséson, BP Russia President David Campbell, INTER RAO Chairman of the Board Boris Kovalchuk, and Nobel Prize winner, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, and President of EUROSOLAR Russia Renewable Energy Development Non-profit Partnership Zhores Alferov.

The event participants who have confirmed they will take part in Russian Energy Week noted the importance of the Forum in determining the trajectory of the fuel and energy industry’s development.

Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation: "During Russian Energy Week, representatives of the government and more than 500 leading world companies, scientists, and market analysts will be able to discuss issues that determine the future of energy. I am confident that the solutions and opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation found in the course of discussions will make a significant contribution not only to the development of the Russian energy sector but global energy as well".

Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom: "The Russian fuel and energy sector is the foundation of the national economy and a substantial part of the global energy industry. Representatives of the government, business, and the expert community must maintain a qualitative dialogue to effectively develop it. I am certain that ‘Russian Energy Week’ will become an important industry platform for discussing current events and trends, working out new approaches to the development of the energy sector as well as establishing and developing business ties".

Vagit Alekperov, President of Lukoil: "Russian Energy Week is a major event for the fuel and energy sector. The extensive programme will make it possible to cover almost the entire list of pressing problems facing domestic and global oil production, and jointly propose integrated solutions. I wish all of the Forum’s participants and organizers productive work, a constructive dialogue, and interesting meetings!"

Anton Inyutsyn, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation: "REW will be the largest and most influential expert platform in the energy sector in Russia. Companies will have an opportunity at the Forum to summarize the results of their activities over the last five years, talk about plans and initiatives, present new projects and technologies, and exchange experience".

Vyacheslav Kravchenko, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation: "We are living an era of innovative transformations in all sectors of the modern economy. Electric power is an important component of these transformations. To this end, Russia’s power engineers will face a lot of interesting, hard work in the coming years to implement the active phase of the country’s energy modernization. I am confident that REW is an excellent platform for identifying the vector for development".

Andrei Cherezov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation: "High-quality and uninterrupted power supply is one of the key conditions for the development of the Russian economy and a guarantee for improving the living standards of its citizens. Despite rapid technological progress, thermal power generation will remain the foundation of the Russian energy system for a long time. The national meeting ‘On the status of preparations by power industry companies for work during the 2017–2018 autumn-winter period’ will be held during Russian Energy Week at which the results of inspections of the regions will be announced".

Semyon Sazonov, General Director of Quadra: "It’s essential to ensure the rapid development of the fuel and energy sector as a whole and thermal generation in particular. Discussing relevant issues for the industry during Russian Energy Week is another step on the path to solving the problems facing the industry".

The ‘Russian Energy Week’ Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum (REW) will take place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow on 3–7 October 2017. The forum will be attended by the heads of energy companies, leading global experts, and media representatives. The main goal of the event is to discuss the current global energy agenda, identify the main areas for the development of the fuel and energy industry, and search for optimal solutions to respond to existing challenges.

www.rusenergyweek.com

