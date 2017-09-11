Tai'an: A Vivid Picture of a Famous City Known for its Beautiful Scenery

Tai'an is named after Mount Tai and means peace and prosperity. Mount Tai was one of the first landforms to be included in the World Natural and Cultural Heritage Sites list. Forest coverage on the mountain is around 95.8%. Tai'an is known for its beautiful scenery and is prosperous because of its tourism industry. Visited by more than 60 million tourists per year, Tai'an is one of the most popular tourist destinations in China thanks to its rich tourism resources.

In recent years, Tai'an has been building its tourism development framework on the basis of "two mountains and one river", improving the functionality and gathering advantageous projects. With the "Tourism Plus" development strategy, it brings tourism and urbanization, new industrialization, agricultural modernization, and modern service industry together. A whole new tourism system throughout Tai'an is forming in this "tourist destination" era. A famous scenic city that is full of beautiful mountain and water scenery and ecological livable is being built up.

