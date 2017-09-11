Back to Main page
Tai'an: A Vivid Picture of a Famous City Known for its Beautiful Scenery

September 11, 12:25 UTC+3
TAI'AN, China, Sep. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 30th Mount Tai International Mountain Climbing Competition & The 22nd National Fitness Mount Tai Climbing Competition kicked off at 8:30 on September 7. The mountain climbing festival includes 44 themed activities in 4 categories: economy and trade, tourism, science and technology, and entertainment and sports. It is the biggest ever festival that features the largest number of activities.

Tai'an is named after Mount Tai and means peace and prosperity. Mount Tai was one of the first landforms to be included in the World Natural and Cultural Heritage Sites list. Forest coverage on the mountain is around 95.8%. Tai'an is known for its beautiful scenery and is prosperous because of its tourism industry. Visited by more than 60 million tourists per year, Tai'an is one of the most popular tourist destinations in China thanks to its rich tourism resources.

In recent years, Tai'an has been building its tourism development framework on the basis of "two mountains and one river", improving the functionality and gathering advantageous projects. With the "Tourism Plus" development strategy, it brings tourism and urbanization, new industrialization, agricultural modernization, and modern service industry together. A whole new tourism system throughout Tai'an is forming in this "tourist destination" era. A famous scenic city that is full of beautiful mountain and water scenery and ecological livable is being built up.

CONTACT: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

