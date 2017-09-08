Foton Motor held "FOTON DAY" at China Pavilion of Expo 2017 Astana

Over 160 guests attended in, including China's Charge D'affaires to Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of China Pavilion, Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan, dealers and strategy customers. As the "Gold Sponsor," Foton took the opportunity to show its latest achievements of interconnection and new energy development to seek for strategy cooperation along the "belt and road" and for sustainable development.

Many witnessed the green pledge revolving around "Human-Auto-Environment". Using intelligent manufacturing, Foton Motor will undertake more responsibilities to create green products and services in the future, based on the ancient Silk Road spirit of openness, mutual learning, forging ahead and win-win solutions.

Foton Motor, adhering to the spirit of opening and mutual learning, established joint ventures with Daimler and Cummins, introducing a lean manufacturing system and integrated technology and experience.

Foton Motor has cooperated with suppliers including Cummins, ZF, WABCO and Continental AG etc. to establish China Intelligent Connected Super Truck Alliance (CICSA). As the founder of this alliance, Foton Motor has developed China's first generation Super Truck series, which integrates technology including assisted driving, adaptive cruise control and resistance reduction to provide intelligent, efficient logistics solutions.

The theme of China Pavilion is "Future Energy and Green Silk Road", corresponds with the Astana Expo's appeal for "Future Energy." Along the ancient Silk Road, "One Belt and One Road" exemplifies the opportunities and challenges. Foton Motor has developed almost 30 strategy customers in countries along the "One Belt and One Road", covering 15 countries and regions in Africa and Southeast Asia, delivering 50,000 vehicles.

It is clear that, with the interlinked spirit to ancient silk road, Foton Motor is integrating leading technology to make breakthroughs, providing customers with integrated commercial vehicle solutions for infrastructure, high-efficiency logistics and green city operating.

