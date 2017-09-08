Expo 2017: Foton Motor technology creating the sole designated vehicles of China Pavilion

Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On September 2, 2017, "FOTON DAY" activity themed "Connected with you by the Belt, be with you along the Road" was held in China Pavilion of Expo 2017 Astana. Over 160 guests attended in, including China's Charge D'affaires to Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of China Pavilion, Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan and local dealers and customers. As the "Gold Sponsor" of the sole designated vehicles to China Pavilion, Foton showed its one-stop solution of the three segments: infrastructure construction, efficient logistics and green city operation and commuting.
Besides, "FOTON MOTOR BIG SHOW & EXPERIENCE" was held on September 1 to display technological connotation of "Expo Standard" products to authoritative media of Kazakhstan and customers from various industries.
SAUVANA and TOANO, powered by Cummins ISF, ensure perfect power output with efficient combustion via Modularized design and precise fuel control system.
Apart from zero-pollution emission, FOTON AUV new energy bus features silent and smooth traveling, long driving distance and efficient energy performance. These make AUV one of the industrialized and commercialized buses powered by hydrogen cell.
In addition, there are also FOTON SUPER TRUCK series, which benchmark European and USA standards, including AUMAN EST medium & heavy-duty truck and AUMARK S light-duty truck.
Manufactured by Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd (BFDA), AUMAN EST-A is powered by Cummins ISG, equipped with ZF intelligent TraXon transmission and integrated with assistant driving technologies. The 10 million km road test has demonstrated technological breakthrough in intelligent control, safety, fuel saving and pleasant driving experience.
AUMARK S is built by the joint efforts of global leading automobile supply chain including Cummins, ZF, Bosch, which ensures reliable quality in safety, multi-purpose, dynamics and efficiency for medium and high-end logistics market.
FOTON SUPER TRUCK series are built with core technologies of China Intelligent Connected Super Truck Alliance (CICSA) including Cummins, ZF, WABCO and Continental AG, etc. It is initiated by Foton aiming at creating super trucks that are efficient, intelligent and interconnected. It is also a blueprint of intelligent driving, energy-saving and green traveling drawn by Foton.
Expo 2017 Astana enlightens us on the implementation path of future energy. It appeals for reducing carbon emission and improving energy efficiency so as to generate green life. What Foton shows to the world is its green technology and global quality via intelligent, environment-friendly, efficient safe products.
