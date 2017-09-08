Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expo 2017: Foton Motor technology creating the sole designated vehicles of China Pavilion

Press Releases
September 08, 16:35 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On September 2, 2017, "FOTON DAY" activity themed "Connected with you by the Belt, be with you along the Road" was held in China Pavilion of Expo 2017 Astana. Over 160 guests attended in, including China's Charge D'affaires to Kazakhstan, Deputy Director of China Pavilion, Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan and local dealers and customers. As the "Gold Sponsor" of the sole designated vehicles to China Pavilion, Foton showed its one-stop solution of the three segments: infrastructure construction, efficient logistics and green city operation and commuting.

Besides, "FOTON MOTOR BIG SHOW & EXPERIENCE" was held on September 1 to display technological connotation of "Expo Standard" products to authoritative media of Kazakhstan and customers from various industries.

SAUVANA and TOANO, powered by Cummins ISF, ensure perfect power output with efficient combustion via Modularized design and precise fuel control system.

Apart from zero-pollution emission, FOTON AUV new energy bus features silent and smooth traveling, long driving distance and efficient energy performance. These make AUV one of the industrialized and commercialized buses powered by hydrogen cell.

In addition, there are also FOTON SUPER TRUCK series, which benchmark European and USA standards, including AUMAN EST medium & heavy-duty truck and AUMARK S light-duty truck. 

Manufactured by Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd (BFDA), AUMAN EST-A is powered by Cummins ISG, equipped with ZF intelligent TraXon transmission and integrated with assistant driving technologies. The 10 million km road test has demonstrated technological breakthrough in intelligent control, safety, fuel saving and pleasant driving experience.

AUMARK S is built by the joint efforts of global leading automobile supply chain including Cummins, ZF, Bosch, which ensures reliable quality in safety, multi-purpose, dynamics and efficiency for medium and high-end logistics market.

FOTON SUPER TRUCK series are built with core technologies of China Intelligent Connected Super Truck Alliance (CICSA) including Cummins, ZF, WABCO and Continental AG, etc. It is initiated by Foton aiming at creating super trucks that are efficient, intelligent and interconnected. It is also a blueprint of intelligent driving, energy-saving and green traveling drawn by Foton.

Expo 2017 Astana enlightens us on the implementation path of future energy. It appeals for reducing carbon emission and improving energy efficiency so as to generate green life. What Foton shows to the world is its green technology and global quality via intelligent, environment-friendly, efficient safe products.

For more news or information, please contact:

Edward Wang 
+86-10-59912971 
Wangchao10@foton.com.cn

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/553585/VP_Speech.jpg  
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/553586/Super_Truck.jpg  
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/553587/Super_Truck_Show.jpg

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
2
New French ambassador arrives in Moscow
3
Establishing Syria’s de-escalation zones to top agenda at Astana peace talks — diplomat
4
Moscow doubts likelihood of fair decision by US court in diplomatic property lawsuit
5
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
6
Russian jets scrambled 9 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
7
Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама