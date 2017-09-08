WONTECH to hold PICOCARE workshop at EADV Congress 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland

WONTECH is planning to display its latest product 'PICOCARE' at this congress. PICOCARE is the Nd:YAG picosecond laser system with 1064nm, 532nm, 595nm and 660nm multiple wavelengths. PICOCARE received U.S. FDA approval last June, the first in the industry from an Asian company.

Being introduced at several academies domestically and globally, PICOCARE has been receiving favorable reviews from dermatologists, physicians and the industry. During the congress, a WONTECH clinical specialist will hold a PICOCARE workshop at 1:00 pm on September 15 at the WONTECH booth to display and demonstrate WONTECH's outstanding technology to the global industry.

EADV is a non-profit association founded in 1987, whose mission is to advance excellence in clinical care, research, education and training in the fields of dermatology and venereology, and to act as the advocate and educator of patients, particularly those with cutaneous or venereal diseases.

About WONTECH Co., Ltd.

WONTECH is a market leader in the global laser and energy-based medical device industry. Founded in 1999, WONTECH Co., Ltd. presents a diverse collection of products related to laser, ultrasound and radio frequency technologies. Recently, WONTECH has been expanding its business to homecare markets with products like HairBoom, the personal hair loss treatment device, and Hifie, the personal skin care device. It specializes in medical devices exporting to over 60 countries worldwide based on its accumulation of technology with more than 180 intellectual property rights. For more information, visit www.wtlaser.com.

