Shopbop Launches Brand Refinement

Shopbop ushers in a new era with a brand-wide refresh, presenting an exciting range of modern innovations. From a single brick-and-mortar boutique founded in 2000 in Madison, Wisconsin, to the worldwide style resource it is today, Shopbop has grown as both a global brand and leading fashion authority. The brand refinement, launching on Thursday, September 7th, consists of the following:

Brand and Experience Updates:

Reimagined logo

Refined brand color palette

Refreshed front page and product page design

Loyalty program

Revamped navigation and search utilities

Product recommendation innovations

Packaging updates

Checkout improvements

Added international payment options

Shopbop CEO, Darcy Penick:

I am thrilled to introduce Shopbop in its newest iteration. After taking a close look at who we are as a brand, we made a decision to reimagine our look and feel to better service our customer, and best position our brand for the future.

Shopbop celebrates the brand refinement with the simultaneous launch of the new Fall 2017 campaign, 'Make Shopbop Yours' featuring It-models Sasha Kichinga, Line Brems, Melodei Valexaire and Anne Mila. The campaign celebrates a fresh take on the season by encouraging consumers to embrace key trends, but on their own terms. Individual style is at the forefront, with campaign language urging customers to 'make cozy yours', 'make color yours', 'make outerwear yours' and ultimately - 'make Fall yours'

The Make Shopbop Yours campaign will launch with unique photo content, spanning all digital channels – email, social media and homepage – as well as outdoor media including taxi tops and street posters. Hosted across desktop, tablet and mobile, the campaign features the latest fall product, styling guidance and stunning imagery. From the season's star color, marigold, to romantic velvets and lace, to statement making outerwear, fall's fashion highlights are brought to life.

SHOPBOP BRAND REFINEMENT:

Shopbop Logo:

The updated Shopbop logo perfectly captures the refined aesthetic and spirit of the brand.

Updated Shopbop Color Palette & Typography:

The updated color palette consists of black, white, and a refreshed signature orange (the Shopbop heritage brand color), as well as a supporting tone of peach, pink and cool gray. Bolder font styles are introduced in alignment with the refinement.

Brand and Experience Updates:

Shopbop's new look and feel extends from the homepage—which consists of reimagined layouts and presentation—to product pages, which feature enhanced photography, lighting and styling to better spotlight featured items, brands, and trends for our customer. Technical updates to the customer shopping experience include enhancements to the top navigation, search utilities, product recommendation, email layout and checkout page, allowing for a more seamless discovery-to-checkout environment.

Loyalty:

Shopbop launches a global loyalty program with customer opt in beginning September 7th and a full program rollout in October 2017. With no minimum spend to participate in the program, customers will receive benefits including early access to new product and sales, birthday discounts, as well as invites to special events and more.

ABOUT SHOPBOP:

Shopbop is the global online retail destination for style inspiration and discovery, offering women all over the world a comprehensive hand-picked selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from over 1,000 established and emerging designers. Debuting new arrivals, compelling editorial content and styling guidance daily, Shopbop provides world class customer service, fast, free global shipping worldwide and free returns in the U.S. and Canada. Shopbop is part of the Amazon.com Inc. group of companies.

