PESU launches Crowdfunding on Kickstarter for the E-bike with fastest response time

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2017 /PR Newswire/. On August 28, 2017, PESU E-bike, a bike with the world's fastest power response time, officially launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.
The PESU E-bike is a hybrid bicycle that is driven by both human and electric power. The power boost system installed in the middle of the bike body gives the rider a power assist, without affecting the balance of the bicycle body, creating an easy and dynamic riding experience.
The PESU E-bike comes equipped with a triple sensor which measures speed, torque and tapping, and provides the response in 10 milliseconds, the fastest in the world, while, at the same time, adjusting the motor's power output.
With the crowdfunding effort, PESU launched two new models: Monster, a XC model, and Volador, an AM model.
The crowdfunding campaign will remain in effect until September 28. For more information, please visit PESU Kickstarter's main page at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/920625503/pesu-the-worlds-fastest-electric-mountain-bikes?ref=discovery
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551646/PESU_Monster.jpg
CONTACT: Cassie, +86-755-8359 9993