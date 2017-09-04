M6 Note from Meizu Technology Receives 200,000 Orders on First Day

Russia’s UN envoy warns of war threat on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 18:45
Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World ChampionshipsSport September 04, 18:24
Russian, Canadian scientists show space flights affect the human body just like diseasesScience & Space September 04, 18:22
Switzerland ready to be mediator in Korean settlementWorld September 04, 18:15
US embassy in Russia resumes nonimmigrant visa interviewsWorld September 04, 18:00
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 17:04
Self-proclaimed Donetsk republic ready to hand over MH17 victims’ remains to NetherlandsWorld September 04, 16:59
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense September 04, 15:52
Diplomat vows Russia will respond to US on consulate seizure, but in no rushRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 15:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/. M6 Note, the first smartphone from leading consumer electronics company Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. (Meizu) featuring a Qualcomm processor, has proven to be a hit with the market, having logged 6.3 million pre-sale orders within 24 hours since its debut on August 23, which has pushed its opening day sales total to 200,000.
Acting on the mission of the M series' to bring "Quality for Young", the M6 Note provides top-level hardware configuration and brings an exquisite photography experience to its users. It achieves a market-defining balance between solid performance and affordability, with its price ranging from CNY 1,099 to 1,699 (US$ 164.95 - 254.99).
"These sales numbers are not only a validation of the hard work of our engineering and design teams, but they affirm that Meizu's strategy of providing 'Quality for Young' is a winning one," said Li Nan, vice president of Meizu Technology Co., and president of the M Series. "The young generation is looking for a 'consumption upgrade.' The M6 Note provides the combination of the much-anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and SONY IMX 362 sensor to embrace this trend at an affordable price."
The M6 Note delivers superior quality and features as follows:
"This is the first time that this mix of advanced hardware has appeared in a smartphone at this price level," added Li Nan. "All functions deliver on the M series' promise to provide Quality for Young."
About Meizu
Founded in 2003, Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. (Meizu) is the world's 11th largest mobile phone manufacturer in terms of unit sales according to IC Insights, and one of the most influential smartphone makers and mobile Internet brands in China. The company has released nearly 30 models that reached 22,000,000 units shipment in 2016.
Meizu has developed a series of customer-centered smartphones that use the optimized, customized "Flyme" Android-based operating system. Since M Series and Meizu were officially divided into two independent business units in May 2016, the M Series has been focused on Brand Defining, Product Focusing and 1,000-Yuan-Market.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551684/Meizu.jpg
CONTACT: Lazy He, + 86 13750054999, hehongyi@meizu.com