M6 Note from Meizu Technology Receives 200,000 Orders on First Day

Acting on the mission of the M series' to bring "Quality for Young", the M6 Note provides top-level hardware configuration and brings an exquisite photography experience to its users. It achieves a market-defining balance between solid performance and affordability, with its price ranging from CNY 1,099 to 1,699 (US$ 164.95 - 254.99).

"These sales numbers are not only a validation of the hard work of our engineering and design teams, but they affirm that Meizu's strategy of providing 'Quality for Young' is a winning one," said Li Nan, vice president of Meizu Technology Co., and president of the M Series. "The young generation is looking for a 'consumption upgrade.' The M6 Note provides the combination of the much-anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and SONY IMX 362 sensor to embrace this trend at an affordable price."

The M6 Note delivers superior quality and features as follows:

Overall Performance

The M6 Note is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor , which is built using the Samsung 14 nm LPP (Low-Power Plus) FinFET CMOS process. The processor supports up to 35% lower power usage than its predecessor.

The embedded Adreno 506 graphics processing unit (GPU) brings a 71% increase in graphics processing performance compared to the previous generation.

The integrated X9 LTE modem , together with universal network technology, supports 4G LTE and dual-frequency Wi-Fi.

The M6 Note is powered by a , which is built using the Samsung 14 nm LPP (Low-Power Plus) FinFET CMOS process. The processor supports up to 35% lower power usage than its predecessor. The embedded (GPU) brings a 71% increase in graphics processing performance compared to the previous generation. The integrated , together with universal network technology, supports 4G LTE and dual-frequency Wi-Fi. Camera

The M6 Note uses a dual rear camera system consisting of a 12 mega-pixel Sony IMX362/Samsung 2L7 as primary camera, which combines a f/1.9 ultra-wide aperture with 6P custom lens and a 5 mega-pixel secondary camera. It also features a 16 mega-pixel front camera with a f/2.0 wide aperture .

The Dual PD focusing system provides a focusing speed as fast as 0.03s.

These hardware features, together with software optimization algorithms such as ArcSoft dual-camera bokeh, multi-frame noise reduction and an HDR algorithm, generate impressive photography experience.

"The image quality is incredible and the speed at which it captures the action on the day is amazing," said Amberly Valentine, 2010 Young Fashion Photographer of the Year after using the M6 Note.

The M6 Note uses a dual rear camera system consisting of a as primary camera, which combines a with and a 5 mega-pixel secondary camera. It also features a with a . The Dual PD focusing system provides a focusing speed as fast as 0.03s. These hardware features, together with software optimization algorithms such as dual-camera bokeh, multi-frame noise reduction and an HDR algorithm, generate impressive photography experience. "The image quality is incredible and the speed at which it captures the action on the day is amazing," said Amberly Valentine, 2010 Young Fashion Photographer of the Year after using the M6 Note. Battery Life Time

A 4000 mAh ultra-large battery allows users to enjoy the M6 Note's functions for a longer time, while the phone's 18W high-power mCharge technology also enables fast charging.

A 4000 mAh ultra-large battery allows users to enjoy the M6 Note's functions for a longer time, while the phone's 18W high-power mCharge technology also enables fast charging. Other Features

- 0.2s fingerprint recognition

- Dual color temperature 4-LED flash

"This is the first time that this mix of advanced hardware has appeared in a smartphone at this price level," added Li Nan. "All functions deliver on the M series' promise to provide Quality for Young."

About Meizu

Founded in 2003, Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. (Meizu) is the world's 11th largest mobile phone manufacturer in terms of unit sales according to IC Insights, and one of the most influential smartphone makers and mobile Internet brands in China. The company has released nearly 30 models that reached 22,000,000 units shipment in 2016.

Meizu has developed a series of customer-centered smartphones that use the optimized, customized "Flyme" Android-based operating system. Since M Series and Meizu were officially divided into two independent business units in May 2016, the M Series has been focused on Brand Defining, Product Focusing and 1,000-Yuan-Market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551684/Meizu.jpg