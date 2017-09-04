Makeblock showcases award-winning products at IFA Berlin 2017

Makeblock Neuron is the electronic building block platform for STEM education. Users can connect different blocks with its Pogo pin and pairing the blocks with the intuitive flow-based programming application. Makers of all programming levels can build innovative gadgets with ease. Airblock is the first modular drone that can be turned into a hovercraft, a car and more.

Besides winning the Red Dot Product Design Award, Makeblock Neuron and Airblock were recently recognized by the Industrial Designers Society of America in the United States. Competing with candidates from 54 countries, Makeblock Neuron was the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA®) 2017 Gold Winner and the sole recipient of the Plastics Innovation Award. Makeblock Neuron has also been awarded the Gold Winner of K-Design Award 2017 in South Korea. Airblock is the winner of Team of the Year and the Grand Prize.

"We are thrilled to have won these award recognitions from the design experts in Germany, the United States and South Korea" said founder & CEO of Makeblock, Jasen Wang. "We will keep up the good work and our enthusiasm in product designs and R&D, bringing more fun and interactive STEM products to our European and worldwide users."

Makeblock's products have entered 20,000 schools globally and its education materials have been adopted by 6,000 secondary schools in France. With a $30M in Series B capital this March, Makeblock will continue the global market expansion and striving for more improvements in R&D.

About Makeblock Makeblock Co., Ltd is a robotics startup from Shenzhen established in 2013. Its main brand Makeblock, founded in 2011, is a leading DIY robotics construction and STEM education platform for makers, hobbyists, STEM learners, and educators. Makeblock empowers people to turn ideas into reality by providing STEM Kits, Tech Kits, and DIY Kits, a building block platform of over 500 mechanical parts, and easy-to-use electronic modules, graphical programming software, online and offline courses and robotics competitions. @Makeblock

Facebook

http://www.makeblock.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551291/Makeblock.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551292/Makeblock_Airblock.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/551293/Makeblock_IFA.jpg