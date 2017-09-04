Dongguan Manufacturing Links the City to BRICS Countries

On September 4 and 5 when the summit is underway, articles on "Manufactured in Dongguan" will be published by newspapers including Brazilian Folha de Sao Paulo, South African Star and Russian Trud, noted the Information Office of Dongguan Municipal Government. The move will help the city promote the 2017 Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo (the Expo), which starts on September 21.

All these reports will suggest how Dongguan has gained positive outcomes from innovation-driven development that guarantees industrial transformation and upgrade and accelerates the building of an open economy. On top of that, the way how Dongguan has developed itself could be one for BRICS countries to grow their cities which, in turn, will offer these nations more opportunities to cooperate.

"We attend to the Expo with a delegation, trying to find investors and import products from China. And we are preparing to bring South African products here. The cooperation between the two countries is no longer a prospect but actual reality," said Daryl Swanepoel, National Convenor of African National Congress Progressive Business Forum at an interview with Chinese media.

According to Wang Dianxing, President of Brazil-China Chamber of Economic Development, the business relationship between Dongguan and Brazil is not restricted to simple two-way trade and extensive cooperation in investment and technology is expected.

The official website of the Expo shows that Russia pavilion will make its debut in the Expo. "It is safe to say that under the BRICS mechanism a closer economic and trade relationship between Dongguan and BRICS countries will be forged," said Lei Huiming, Press Spokesperson of Bureau of Commerce of Dongguan City.

