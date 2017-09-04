Dongguan Manufacturing Links the City to BRICS Countries

Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukesPress Review September 04, 13:00
Russian diplomat warns any misstep in Korean Peninsula area may lead to military outbreakRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 11:55
Russian envoy says US saber-rattling stokes tensions on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 11:20
BRICS leaders condemn North Korea’s nuclear testWorld September 04, 10:53
South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — mediaWorld September 04, 10:12
Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfoundedRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 9:29
Arctic Doctor program to attract doctors to Northern towns — expertsBusiness & Economy September 04, 8:50
Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to PSG most successful football deal — Monaco FC vice presidentSport September 04, 7:46
Russian embassy’s consulate offices in US to keep up intensive workRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 6:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Located in Guangdong Province, Dongguan, known as a famous international manufacturing city, is trying to further connect to and cooperate with these BRICS countries by leveraging the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian Province.
On September 4 and 5 when the summit is underway, articles on "Manufactured in Dongguan" will be published by newspapers including Brazilian Folha de Sao Paulo, South African Star and Russian Trud, noted the Information Office of Dongguan Municipal Government. The move will help the city promote the 2017 Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo (the Expo), which starts on September 21.
All these reports will suggest how Dongguan has gained positive outcomes from innovation-driven development that guarantees industrial transformation and upgrade and accelerates the building of an open economy. On top of that, the way how Dongguan has developed itself could be one for BRICS countries to grow their cities which, in turn, will offer these nations more opportunities to cooperate.
"We attend to the Expo with a delegation, trying to find investors and import products from China. And we are preparing to bring South African products here. The cooperation between the two countries is no longer a prospect but actual reality," said Daryl Swanepoel, National Convenor of African National Congress Progressive Business Forum at an interview with Chinese media.
According to Wang Dianxing, President of Brazil-China Chamber of Economic Development, the business relationship between Dongguan and Brazil is not restricted to simple two-way trade and extensive cooperation in investment and technology is expected.
The official website of the Expo shows that Russia pavilion will make its debut in the Expo. "It is safe to say that under the BRICS mechanism a closer economic and trade relationship between Dongguan and BRICS countries will be forged," said Lei Huiming, Press Spokesperson of Bureau of Commerce of Dongguan City.
CONTACT: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86 20 83107616