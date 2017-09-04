China-Northeast Asia Expo Pushes Regional Cooperation

The expo will promote the Belt and Road Initiative in Northeast Asia and coordinate development of the Northeast Asian countries to jointly expand international market.

Approved by China's State Council, the event is a comprehensive international fair attended by six Northeast Asian countries, namely China, Russia, Mongolia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. It has become an important platform for regional economic and trade cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, joint regional development of the Tumen River as well as the opening up of northeast China.

Featuring smart manufacturing, this year's expo was attended by senior executives from the world's top 500 enterprises and large multinationals such as Siemens, BASF, DuPont and Shell, and from China's central state-owned enterprises and large private firms.

This year's expo includes exhibitions and seminars on advanced technologies in rail transit equipment, satellites, drones, smart equipment and robots, 3D printing and Internet of Things.

The Northeast Asia region covers an area of 28.8 million square kilometers and has a total population of nearly 1.7 billion. The regional GDP accounts for one fifth of the world's total and half of the foreign exchange reserves.

Driven by economic globalization and regional economic integration, the region has seen closer economic and trade ties and become one of the most dynamic regions in the world's economy.

Hosted by Jilin Province, geographical center of Northeast Asia, the China-Northeast Asia Expo has been one of the most influential fairs in China since it began in 2005.

Senior political figures from more than 100 countries and regions and 620,000 businessmen have attended the past ten sessions of the event, with transactions of commodities exceeding 8 billion USD. The number of exhibition stalls has increased from 1,900 in 2005 to 3,300 in 2015.

In the early 1990s, the United Nations Development Program launched a development project in the Tumen River area among countries in the region. The Chinese government has been striving to make the development and opening-up of the Changchun and Jilin cities and the Tumen River area an engine for regional cooperation.

The expo is also dedicated to promoting inter-governmental exchanges with high-level forums to widen regional development consensus.