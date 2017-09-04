The 15th Linyi Calligrapher Sage Cultural Festival to Open Soon

In recent years, the municipal Party committee and the government of Linyi have attached increasing significance to cultural development, and have hosted this calligraphy cultural festival for 14 consecutive years, making the event an important driving force for the city in the promotion of its cultural undertakings, to develop its cultural sectors and improve the image of the city. In the spirit of perpetuating the richness of Chinese culture and benefiting the public, the event has contributed much to the increasing popularity of Linyi's cultural activities and outputs, especially featuring "Hometown of the Calligraphy Master, the Charming City of Linyi" and "A Chinese City Renowned for Calligraphy" at home and abroad.