Establishing a 300 Million-Yuan Fund, Ordos Calls for Cultural Ideas From Around the Globe

Alina Kabayeva says her appointment as Gymnastics Ambassador is sign of respect for RussiaSport August 31, 10:40
Reporter Anna Kurbatova to arrive in Moscow on Thursday nightWorld August 31, 10:38
Russian-Mongolian military drills kick off in Gobi DesertMilitary & Defense August 31, 9:05
US human rights activists make stand for Russian reporter deported from UkraineWorld August 31, 8:46
Macron notes importance of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia despite differencesWorld August 31, 8:42
Britons remembering Princess Diana 20 years after fatal car crashSociety & Culture August 31, 8:12
Yuri Gagarin bust installed in London’s Science MuseumSociety & Culture August 31, 8:01
Russian journalist expelled from Kiev with 3-year entry banSociety & Culture August 30, 21:34
Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 blnMilitary & Defense August 30, 19:09
ORDOS, China, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Second Ordos International Conference (OICC II) will be held in the city of Ordos of Inner Mongolia of China from Sep. 22nd to Sep. 24th. Prominent professors and top notch creative teams from countries targeted by the Chinese government's One Road and One Belt initiative including the Netherlands, Italy, Pakistan and Thailand, will attend the event. At the conference they will bring their great cultural and creative works in a bid to win Masters Awards and Future Stars Awards.
Masters Awards are accompanied by a 200,000 yuan cash prize, while Future Stars Awards are divided into five categories: design with the Most Aesthetic Value, Most Innovative Design, Design with the Most Investment Value, the Most Heart-Rendering Design, and Design with the Greatest Application Potential, each accompanied by a 100,000 yuan cash prize. Nomination awards were also established for cultural and creative designs under the One Road and One Belt theme, each accompanied by a cash prize of 20,000 yuan.
Companies and professional individuals engaged in trade and commerce, applications, communication, math and science, or commodities as well as those who are interested in creative designs can register on OICC II's official site, http://oicc.cnlive.com, by 21 September, to participate in the event in the name of an organization or an individual.
Lase but not least, the municipal government of Ordos has established an intellectual property (IP) incubation fund worth of 300 million RMB. Apart from gaining the support of the fund, the excellent designs displayed at OICC II will be selected into the Ordos International Culture & Creativity IP database and have the chance for further investment.
Media Contact:
Chloe Yao
Tel: +86-158-1338-3624
Email: 617698989@qq.com