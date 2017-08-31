Establishing a 300 Million-Yuan Fund, Ordos Calls for Cultural Ideas From Around the Globe

Masters Awards are accompanied by a 200,000 yuan cash prize, while Future Stars Awards are divided into five categories: design with the Most Aesthetic Value, Most Innovative Design, Design with the Most Investment Value, the Most Heart-Rendering Design, and Design with the Greatest Application Potential, each accompanied by a 100,000 yuan cash prize. Nomination awards were also established for cultural and creative designs under the One Road and One Belt theme, each accompanied by a cash prize of 20,000 yuan.

Companies and professional individuals engaged in trade and commerce, applications, communication, math and science, or commodities as well as those who are interested in creative designs can register on OICC II's official site, http://oicc.cnlive.com, by 21 September, to participate in the event in the name of an organization or an individual.

Lase but not least, the municipal government of Ordos has established an intellectual property (IP) incubation fund worth of 300 million RMB. Apart from gaining the support of the fund, the excellent designs displayed at OICC II will be selected into the Ordos International Culture & Creativity IP database and have the chance for further investment.

Media Contact:

Chloe Yao

Tel: +86-158-1338-3624

Email: 617698989@qq.com