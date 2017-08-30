E-2 Visa Holders Welcome As Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® Franchisees

Crest Foods, franchisor for the cafes, is actively seeking qualified candidates to become café owners in most areas of the United States and Canada. Even those without previous franchising experience are encouraged to consider the benefits of owning their own business.

E-2 visas offer several meaningful advantages. An E-2 investor's spouse and children under 21 will be issued E-2 dependent visas. Dependent children under 21 may attend the school of their choice in the U.S., and E-2 visa holders may stay outside the U.S. for an undetermined amount of time and still re-enter the country with their valid visa.

Crest Foods offers a comprehensive franchise support program including:

Site selection and lease negotiation

Café layout and design

Classroom and in-store training

Marketing and promotional support

Limited rights to use the Nestlé trademark and logo

Use of the Crest Foods confidential recipes

On-going operational and marketing support

The premium dessert destination concept is built around the world's most powerful food brand – Nestlé. Most cafés serve freshly baked cookies, premium Nescafe® Milano coffee, ice cream and a variety of delectable treats. Some cafés also offer muffins, cinnamon rolls and croissants; gourmet sandwiches, crepes and paninis as lunch and dinner options; and barista-quality espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.

For more information, visit NestleCafe.com.

Nestl é Toll House Caf é by Chip® is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The operation has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine's "Franchise 500".

Nestle ®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.