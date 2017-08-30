Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

E-2 Visa Holders Welcome As Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® Franchisees

Press Releases
August 30, 9:00 UTC+3

Premium dessert destination rolls out red carpet for qualified investors

Share
1 pages in this article

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip is in the midst of a significant growth spurt – both domestically and overseas. To add to the momentum, the popular bakery café concept is extending a special welcome to E-2 visa holders looking for a delicious franchising investment.

Crest Foods, franchisor for the cafes, is actively seeking qualified candidates to become café owners in most areas of the United States and Canada. Even those without previous franchising experience are encouraged to consider the benefits of owning their own business.

E-2 visas offer several meaningful advantages. An E-2 investor's spouse and children under 21 will be issued E-2 dependent visas. Dependent children under 21 may attend the school of their choice in the U.S., and E-2 visa holders may stay outside the U.S. for an undetermined amount of time and still re-enter the country with their valid visa.

Crest Foods offers a comprehensive franchise support program including:

  • Site selection and lease negotiation
  • Café layout and design
  • Classroom and in-store training
  • Marketing and promotional support
  • Limited rights to use the Nestlé trademark and logo
  • Use of the Crest Foods confidential recipes
  • On-going operational and marketing support

The premium dessert destination concept is built around the world's most powerful food brand – Nestlé. Most cafés serve freshly baked cookies, premium Nescafe® Milano coffee, ice cream and a variety of delectable treats. Some cafés also offer muffins, cinnamon rolls and croissants; gourmet sandwiches, crepes and paninis as lunch and dinner options; and barista-quality espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.

For more information, visit NestleCafe.com.

Nestl é Toll House Caf é by Chip®  is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The operation has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine's "Franchise 500".

Nestle ®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

CONTACT:  Ladd Biro, Champion Management, 972.930.9933; lbiro@championmgt.com

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Installation of Crimea bridge over Kerch Strait completed
2
Chinese diplomat says settling North Korean tensions depends on US, Seoul, and Pyongyang
3
Nord Stream 2 project received 324 mln euro funding from European companies — Gazprom
4
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
5
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
6
Berlin’s top diplomat suggests US nukes be removed from Germany
7
Russian aluminum giant Rusal calls investigation in Ukraine ‘political pressure’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама