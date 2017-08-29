Guangzhou "FGF Messenger" Interacted with President of Fortune Magazine

Organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee and the Executive Committee of FGF Guangzhou, the event was held in the City Parlor located in the new axis of Guangzhou city. Slogans were posted, on the buildings of Canton Tower, Guangzhou International Finance Center and other constructions, and on outdoor screens and bus TVs, to welcome the 100-day countdown for Fortune Global Forum.

Mr. Harvey Dzodin, special commentator of CCTV, legal counsel of the former American President Carter, the former Chief Director and Vice President of American Broadcasting Corporation, Inc. (ABC), presented at the event and expressed his wish that Guangzhou would, through holding the Fortune Global Forum, attract the world's attention to this vigorous city with its good stories.

Countdown with Wishes from Everywhere

Guangzhou enjoys a wide friendship all over the world. Taking the 2017 Fortune Global Forum (which will be held through Dec 6 to Dec 8, 2017) as a chance, the countdown event attracted political and business leaders in the world who sent videos for good wishes from overseas.

Ms. Emilia Saiz, Deputy Secretary of United Cities and Local Governments, expressed that Guangzhou is a beautiful city with multi-cultures and innovations. Mr. Philippe Pasquet, Executive Director, Managing Director of GL Events Exhibitions Department praised Guangzhou's highly efficient public services, excellent entrepreneurship, and enthusiasm in all kinds of international events.

FGF Messengers' Invitation to the Whole World

Since July this year, an activity "FGF Messenger Writing to CEOs of Fortune Global 500 companies and Industry Leaders" has been initiated in Guangzhou. Volunteers and students have visited these enterprises here and sent invitations to guests worldwide with their own words and perspectives, demonstrating the charm of modern Guangzhou, the host city of Fortune Global Forum, and its profound traditional Lingnan culture deeply rooted as its origin.

Zi Yue, a third-grade student and representative of FGF Messenger, received the reply from Mr. Alan Murray, CCO of Time Inc. and President of Fortune Magazine. In her invitation to Mr. Murray, she recommended the city's beautiful landscape and delicious food and expressed the hope to communicate face to face with him in the Fortune Global Forum by the end of 2017.

"I look forward to meeting you in Guangzhou. I've been to your city several times now. With each visit I discover something new." On August 27, Mr. Murray expressed in his reply his sincere wish to meet this FGF Messenger. He likes the landscape, food and the bookshops described in the letter and expressed his dedication to "working closely with Guangzhou's city leaders to make sure guests who travel to Guangzhou for the Global Forum also have a chance to experience the city itself."

The keywords of 2017 Fortune Global Forum are "innovation revolution, the future of globalization, 21st-century leadership and sustainable development." By August 23, 129 of Fortune Global 500 companies had confirmed their participation. In terms of industry leading enterprises, 30 among 116 enterprises reviewed by the Fortune, had confirmed to join. "We will talk about 'openness and innovation' in the global economic, and the opportunities and challenges brought about by China's rapid development," Mr. Murray wrote, looking forward to the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295393

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295394