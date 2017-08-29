Infortrend Launches Two Thunderbolt Supported Storage Solutions

With the Thunderbolt interface, Infortrend's high performance solution takes full advantage of its super speed to enable a high-bandwidth throughput and support for smooth 3D or 4K workflow transmissions. This solution can link several Mac workstations so that tasks such as editing and post production can be done at the same time to speed up work efficiency, while the raw capacity can be up to 400 TB by adding 4 expansion enclosures to ensure media data is properly stored. For budget-concerned media and entertainment professionals, Infortrend also offers another budget-friendly solution with less capacity support.

These two solutions that combine EonStor GSe Pro 200 storage and Thunderbolt interface pack all the benefits of Infortrend RAID storage in a compact, slim, quiet, and desktop form factor design, and are especially ideal for small workgroups, remote studios, and other multimedia workers that have space constraints or cost considerations.

"We are pleased to launch new storage solutions featuring the Thunderbolt interface for the media and entertainment market, one market that Infortrend excels in. We are looking forward to seeing more wonderful multimedia projects completed by these solutions," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

For more information on the 2 Thunderbolt solutions, click here. For more Infortrend media and entertainment storage solutions, click here. For more information on the EonStor GSe Pro 200 family, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

