China Finds New "Marco Polo's" to Tell Its Story

Pinar, a journalism student from Turkey, is among the enthusiastic applicants. "Imagining myself not only being able to travel around China, but also learn to be a Chinese through vocational training experience, as well as a TV presenter, I couldn't wait to sign up."

Ko Hawhun from South Korea, after a day job as a rainforest ranger in Sanya, China's southernmost city, says the experience enriched his knowledge in botany, more importantly helping him understand the effort that the local government and staff has to put into forest protection.

Like many young Chinese who study abroad, Pinar and Ko Hawhun represent the new generation who are interested in China - they can become the new "Marco Polo"s. Since China's Open Policy started nearly 40 years ago, the link between China and the rest of the world has been strengthened. "I'm in China" program is yet another creative effort to show the nation's good will.

The documented weekly series of the program "My Chinese Working Day" premiers on Mango TV, and posts on major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For those who did not get in for the first season, the Global Recruitment will re-open for entries at the end of October. Stay tuned for more details on social media.

