twenty3.tv Streams 2017 FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship Season

Press Releases
August 29, 9:00 UTC+3
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 2017 FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship season returned to Asia with the world's best SuperMoto rider competing for the year's regional championship title. Gearing up for the season opener on 2 and 3 September 2017 at Thailand Circuit Motorsport Complex, Nakhon Chai Si, Thailand, motorsports enthusiast can rejoice as the championship streams live for global fans on twenty3.tv.

"The 2017 FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship will be more competitive with the return of top international riders and manufacturers competing for the ultimate title. This year, global fans will be treated with more action packed SuperMoto races," said Satheswaran Mayachandran, CEO of Asia Supersports Group.

Tony Nagamaiah, General Manager of Malaysia Major Events, expressed his excitement for the season's return. "FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship had been a catalyst for the growth of Malaysia's reputation as a hub for international motorsport scene. Asia Supersports Group has created a bridge to bond agencies and government bodies between every host countries through the championship. I am looking forward to the development of the 2017 season, and I am confident that the championship will lead to greater tourism growth for Malaysia."

19 top international SuperMoto riders worldwide will muster for the SuperMoto season, competing for the ultimate pride for their country. 2015 season champion from Thailand, Trakarn Thangthong, rejoins the race and vows to steal the fame from his Malaysian successor, Muhd Habibullah bin Saleh.

Official OTT Channel Partner, twenty3.tv powered by E-Plus Global, provides HD Live Streaming and Video-on-Demand (VOD) sports and related lifestyle content. Every round of this year's FIM Asia Supermoto Championship will be streamed live via twenty3.tv which will also have VOD and highlight shows for race.

The 2017 FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship grand finale will be held at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Stream the full championship season live on www.twenty3.tv.

FIM Asia SuperMoto Championship is promoted by Asia Supersports Group, a consortium of three companies namely Bikenation Motorsports Sdn Bhd, Trade My Superbike and E-Plus Global Sdn Bhd; sanctioned by FIM Asia; and supported by Malaysia Major Events, a division of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia), Kelab Blogger Ben Ashaari and TX Sports.

CONTACT: Sim Teong Eu, 603-74919233, sim@eplusglobal.com

 
