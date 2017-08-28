Supermicro Accelerates Software-Defined Storage with VMware vSAN Hyper-Converged Solution

"Our new All-Flash NVMe X11 BigTwin™ solution is fully ready to deploy, and has undergone stringent validation testing and certification by Intel, VMware and Supermicro," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "This Intel Select All-Flash vSAN hyper-converged solution accelerates software-defined storage, optimizes data center infrastructure, and ultimately fast-tracks the process of selecting and deploying hardware and software."

This Supermicro hyper-converged solution is the result of collaborative efforts with Intel to optimize the performance for workload specific use cases. As part of the Intel Select Solutions program, which is a conglomerate of workload-optimized data center solutions designed to simplify and accelerate the process of selecting and deploying hardware and software, these Supermicro X11 solutions run on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

By leveraging Intel Xeon Scalable processors, this BigTwin SDS solution has higher core counts designed to support more virtual machines (VM) per node and system. With up to 3TB memory per node, All-Flash NVMe X11 BigTwin technology is ideal for in-memory database applications. Each node supports six hot-swap NVMe drives to fully maximize performance.

Featuring Supermicro's flexible, cost-optimized SIOM networking module, the All-Flash NVMe X11 BigTwin supports a variety of 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G network interface options. The solution's multi-node architecture maximizes power efficiency through resource sharing for greener computing and saves customers on both CAPEX and OPEX to deliver the best TCO.

Using Intel Optane™ NVMe SSDs for caching helps this high-performance SDS solution accelerate storage performance up to 3X with endurance up to 30 drive writes per day (DWPD). These Supermicro VMWare solutions based on the BigTwin offer vSAN data protection for mission-critical applications.

To learn more about Supermicro All-Flash NVMe systems optimized for VMware vSAN, please see this whitepaper https://www.supermicro.com/white_paper/white_paper_Vitual_SAN.pdf.

For general information on Supermicro All-Flash and Hybrid solutions integrated with VMware vSAN, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/VMware_VSAN.cfm.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions, BigTwin, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, Xeon, and Optane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

CONTACT: Michael Kalodrich, Super Micro Computer, Inc., michaelk@supermicro.com