XCMG's Largest Loader Completes 20,000-hour Fault-free Operation In the Arctic Circle

Management at the mine has spoken highly of XCMG's loaders, which suffered few malfunctions while saving the company 15 percent in fuel costs.

Wang Min, chairman of XCMG, explained that the harsh conditions in Siberia call for much stricter requirements for products to be resistant to cold and wear.

"In spite of the extreme conditions at this remote mine, XCMG's loaders and bulldozers exceeded our client's expectations in all respects, including quality, efficiency, and ease of maintenance. Praised for its solid construction, power, reliability and energy efficiency, the LW1200K loader is trusted to deliver optimal performance in extreme cold weather."

The operator of the LW1200K in Siberia noted the very spacious driving cabin, wide view and tight seal that guarantees low noise.

"The machine has served more than 20,000 hours and I'm very impressed by its performance. The 6.5m³ [229 cubic-foot] heavy bucket allowed for faster and easier peeling while also offering enhanced abrasive resistance; and I'm especially satisfied by the long wheelbase, heavy loading design that was customized for our operations in the Arctic Circle."

"The developers of this mine are always on the lookout for alternatives to increase efficiency and lower costs, making XCMG an ideal partner for them as we offer individually-designed solution sets for construction projects. The result of this collaboration was success for the client and effuse comments for XCMG from the mine's equipment procurement manager, who praised our intelligent technology, world class design and the loaders' flawless execution," Wang said.

Wang further explained that as the "Belt and Road" Initiative progresses, construction machinery brands like XCMG are competing in the large tonnage field, and XCMG's loaders continue to win more and more market share.

