Find The Roots of Chinese Culture - Visit The Mother River kicks off in Dongying, China

August 25, 14:10 UTC+3
DONGYING, China, Aug. 25, 2017 PRNewswire/. Recently, Find The Roots Of Chinese Culture - Visit The Mother River officially got under way in Dongying, China. Taking the forms of recreational vehicles+ photography + music + ethnic culture, this event, as one of the all-for-one tourism events organized by the municipal government of Dongying in 2017, will provide all photography enthusiasts with a somewhat unusual opportunity to search for the roots of the Yellow River civilization and endeavor to undertake a comprehensive exploration of Yellow River culture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548877/Yellow_With_Blue_Overlay_Yellow_River_estuary.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548878/A_View_In_The_Morning.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548879/Central_City_Yellow_River_Delta_Dongying.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548880/Scenery_Yellow_River_Delta_Wetlands.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548881/A_LYU_Opera_Performance.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548882/Hometown_SunWu_legendary_military_strategist.jpg

Located in the north of Shandong Province and the Yellow River estuary, Dongying is the central city in the Yellow River Delta, an important nodal city in the area around the Bohai Sea, and a city ideally situated for coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province. With abundant natural resources, Dongying has the most complete, the widest and youngest wetland ecosystem in the Chinese warm temperate zones. With an area of 1,530 square kilometers, it is known as The Most Beautiful Wetlands in China and is also the birthplace and the main production area of the Shengli Oil Field, the second largest oil field in China. 80% of Shengli Oil Field's petroleum yet to be extracted and 85% of its yields are concentrated in Dongying. With a rich and magnificent cultural history, Dongying is the hometown of Sun Wu, the famous ancient Chinese military strategist. Master Sun's Art of War written by him is widely regarded as a bible in the military world. Dongying is also the birthplace of LYU opera, one of the key local operas in Shandong.

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295110
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295111
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295113
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295114
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295115
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=295116

CONTACT: Mr.Cao, Tel: 86-10-63074558

 
