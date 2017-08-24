Back to Main page
Kerui Petroleum's WEFIC achieves breakthrough in China's underwater drilling technology

Press Releases
August 24, 10:52 UTC+3

Kerui Petroleum's WEFIC MSW-1 Shallow Water Mudline Suspension Wellhead System achieves breakthrough in China's underwater drilling technology

Share
1 pages in this article

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On June 22, 2017, the MSW-1 Shallow Water Mudline Suspension Wellhead System, a proprietary solution developed by Kerui Petroleum's high-end wellhead brand, WEFIC®, successfully completed its API 17D subsea production system performance test, filling the gap in China's mudline suspension technology for underwater oil and gas production and marking a breakthrough in China's underwater drilling and mining technology. The roll-out of the solution is a milestone in terms of the country's underwater oil and gas production.

The test fully simulated the installation and pressure in the mudline environment. In the test, 9 5/8" and 20" casing strings were able to bear 500 ton and 1,500 ton loads respectively, and operate under a pressure of up to 15,000 PSI. The entire system can be deployed to complete drilling operations at a depth of approximately 150 meters, and tied back to the platform for well completion. During the test, Kerui Petroleum invited the client to take part in the field observation, and the client expressed satisfaction with the product design and production quality.

Huang Youliang, head of the project at Kerui Petroleum, explained that the MSW-1 Shallow Water Mudline Suspension Wellhead System seals and suspends the casing strings at each layer in the mudline, controlling and transferring the pressure during underwater drilling. It features a simple design, quick installation and a high level of safety, and can replace the deep sea wellhead during a shallow water drilling operation, reducing drilling costs by 10-20 percent.

Kerui Petroleum's WEFIC® group, on the back of the Mudline Suspension Wellhead System, plans to continue strengthening its research and development of conventional wellheads, offshore platform equipment, and high-end integrated underwater wellheads. With an experienced and internationally diverse team of professionals, Kerui Petroleum expects to improve its technological competitiveness in the global offshore platform market, to enable more efficient acquisition of oil and natural gas and help its clients succeed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548499/MSW.jpg

CONTACT: Wang Hailiang, +86 18054651354, wanghl@keruigroup.com

