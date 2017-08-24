Air China: Official Passenger Air Transportation Services Partner for Beijing 2022

Chen Jining, acting Mayor of Beijing and Executive President of Beijing 2022, attended the signing ceremony in Beijing. Zhang Jiandong, deputy Mayor of Beijing and Vice Executive President of Beijing 2022, and Song Zhiyong, President of Air China Limited, signed the partnership agreement.

"Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are a major landmark event in China's history. Air China will bring its own strengths into play and mobilize its resources to spread Olympic Values and increase the impact of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," said Song Zhiyong. "Air China has the capacity and confidence to promote the Olympic spirit through innovative approaches, fulfill the promise as an Official Partner, and support the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games with high quality services", added Song Zhiyong.

Air China is the country's largest airline and exclusive national flag carrier, as well as the Official Partner for Beijing 2008. "We congratulate Air China in again partnering its services with the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in China for Beijing 2022", said Zhang Jiandong. "Beijing 2022 will spare no effort to provide quality services to ensure Air China enjoy the widespread benefits of being an Official Partner of Beijing 2022", added Zhang Jiandong.

Since the launch of the Beijing 2022 Marketing Programme earlier this year, the work has been progressing smoothly. According to Beijing 2022, the Official Dairy Products Partner and the Official Sports Apparel Partner will be announced to the public soon.