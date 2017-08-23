M6 Note, Meizu's First M Series Product Carrying A Qualcomm Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor running on a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz and is built using the Samsung 14 nm LPP (Low-Power Plus) FinFET CMOS process

35 percent lower power usage than its predecessor

Adreno 506 graphics processing unit

Full-HD (1080p) display

12 mega-pixel SONY IMX362/Samsung 2L7 rear camera and 5-mega-pixel secondary rear camera

Dual PD with a focusing speed of 0.03s

ArcSoft algorithm to enhance photography experience

16 mega-pixel front camera

4000 mAh ultra-large battery

18W high-power mCharge technology

0.2s fingerprint recognition

dual color temperature 4-LED flash

Qualcomm processor enables smoother overall performance

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, which runs on a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz and is built using Samsung's 14 nm LPP (Low-Power Plus) FinFET CMOS process, the M6 Note provides fast speed, stable connectivity, vibrant displays, and performance that's both powerful and efficient. The Snapdragon 625 supports up to 35 percent lower power usage than its predecessor so that the M6 Note can run at its maximum speed for a longer time without heating up.

The embedded Adreno 506 graphics processing unit (GPU) boasts a 71% increase in graphics processing performance compared to the previous generation. It also supports a Full-HD (1080p) display for users to enjoy a smooth, high-quality gaming experience at a great display resolution.

The integrated X9 LTE modem supports 4G LTE and allows for faster sharing of videos and photos with peak upload speeds of 150 Mbps, which is three times as fast as traditional LTE devices. The full-frequency technology supports a more stable and unobstructed network environment, and dual-frequency Wi-Fi.

Photography experience enhanced through 12 mega-pixel SONY camera

Supporting ArcSoft dual-camera bokeh, multi-frame noise reduction and HDR algorithm, the M6 Note includes the 12 mega-pixel SONY IMX362/Samsung 2L7 as the primary rear camera and combines the powerful combination of a f/1.9 ultra-wide aperture, 1.4μm pixel CMOS image sensor and 6P custom lens to deliver high image quality at an affordable price.

The M6 Note features the Dual PD focusing system that provides a focusing speed as fast as 0.03s, which is four times faster in full light and 7.5 times faster in low light than the previous generation.

Combined with the ArcSoft beauty algorithm, which highlights the texture and the nature of skin, the 16 mega-pixel front camera and f/2.0 wide aperture bring customers outstanding selfie experience.

Ultra-large Battery with high-power mCharge

With a 4000 mAh ultra-large battery built into the M6 Note, users can enjoy the phone's functions for longer before having to recharge. In addition, the phone's 18W high-power mCharge technology makes it possible to charge and use the phone at the same time.

"The M6 Note is designed as a budget smartphone with higher performance. It aims to meet the rising demand for ever-improving phones among the young generation," said Li Nan, vice president of Meizu Technology Co.,and president of M Series. "All of the phone's features provide an 'experience upgrade' to users and deliver on the promise of the M series' mission statement of 'Quality for Young'."

The M6 Note is available in gold, silver, black and blue in China, Columbia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippine, Russia, Spain, Ukraine and Vietnam and so on.

Price: CNY 1099 (USD 164.95) for 3G+16G, CNY 1299 (USD 194.95) for 3G+32G and CNY 1699 (USD 254.99) for 4G+64G.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meizu.com/en/

About Meizu Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2003, Meizu Technology Co., Ltd. (Meizu) is the world's 11th largest mobile phone manufacturer in terms of unit sales, according to statistics from IC Insights, and one of the most influential smartphone makers in China. The company boasts a smartphone line of nearly 30 models that reached 22,000,000 units shipped in 2016, making it the world's 11th-largest mobile phone manufacturer in terms of unit sales. The company has two independent business units, M Series and Meizu, with Meizu focusing on the high-end market and M Series developing products that deliver on the promise of "Quality for Young."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548012/Meizu_M6_Note.jpg