Supermicro Delivers Groundbreaking 18 Million IOPS of Storage Performance 2U Ultra Server

"To achieve the lowest possible latency, Supermicro's new all-flash 1U and 2U Ultra servers are designed to support 20 directly attached hot-swap NVMe SSDs," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "These new X11 servers feature a non-blocking design, allocating 80 PCI-E lanes to the 20 NVMe SSDs for uncompromised Gen 3 PCI-E x4 direct connections that achieve maximum storage performance."

With double the number of directly attached hot-swap NVMe SSDs compared to the previous generation, Supermicro's new all-flash 1U Ultra server supports 20 hot-swap NVMe SSDs. In addition, the performance-optimized new all-flash 2U Ultra unleashes up to 18 million IOPS of storage performance.

Supermicro X11 Ultra servers fully support the highest end Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors up to 205 watts and 24 DIMMs making these servers an excellent choice for high-performance analytics and in-memory application acceleration. The system architecture is balanced to make optimal use of system resources with each processor supporting 10 NVMe drives and dual 25G ports or a 100G port.

For customers looking for even greater increases in the NVMe storage capacity per rack unit, Supermicro's new 32 hot-swap NVMe SSDs in 1U JBOF (just a bunch of flash) provides maximum high-performance storage density.

With over 100 NVMe based platforms in its X11 server and storage portfolio, Supermicro continues to extend its technology innovation leadership position in NVMe server and storage solutions.

