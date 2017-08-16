Back to Main page
Hainan-Themed Day Held at China Pavilion of Astana 2017 Expo

Press Releases
August 16, 15:23 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/. "Please come to Tianya Haijiao where spring dwells all year round; please come to Tianya Haijiao where blossoms and fruits are up hills and down dales." On August 14th, 2017, the Hainan-themed Day event, titled "Beautiful Hainan, Healthy Island", was launched at China Pavilion of Astana 2017 Expo, beginning with a feast of tropical singing and dance from Hainan. 

The opening ceremony was attended by about 160 people, including Yu Xun, Chairman of Hainan CPPCC Committee, Wang Jinzhen, Vice President of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Liu Jiangping, the temporary Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan (KZ), Mynyura Murzamadieva, President of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of KZ, pavilion representatives, KZ business communities with their guests, Hainan economic and trade delegation, as well as media from China and other countries. 

Yu Xun, while addressing the ceremony, gave a brief introduction to Hainan's economic performance, remarking that "Beautiful Hainan, Healthy Island" is not only a theme of event, but also an exact portrayal of Hainan. According to him, Hainan is committed to building itself into a happy home to the local people, 
an ever-green garden of China and a tourist paradise across the globe. Recent years have witnessed Hainan's tourism transformation and upgrading, an all-for-one tourism in full swing, and the grip loosening on the tourist offshore duty-free shopping policy. In future, Hainan will focus on 12 key industries including tourism, tropical efficient agriculture and healthcare. 

Mynyura Murzamadieva, said through the Hainan-themed activity, she got a glimpse of Hainan as a tourist paradise and felt optimistic about the prospect of the cooperation in tourism between China and KZ. She also mentioned that, to facilitate Chinese tourists and attract more of them, KZ government is making adjustment by optimizing the visa process and transit-without-visa policies towards Chinese tourists. 

During the opening ceremony, two cooperation agreements were signed, namely the one between Hainan CCPIT, Kazakhstan International Trade Association and Kazakhstan China Trade Promotion Association. For more cooperation between Hainan and KZ, the Department of Agriculture in Hainan, Hainan Tourism Commission, and several cities including Haikou, Danzhou, Wenchang, Qionghai and Wanning, promoted on the spot their local special industries, such as tropical efficient agriculture, tourism and health care. 

During the event, Hainan also displayed the technique of making the brocade of Li ethnicity, the well-known "Living Fossil of Chinese textile history", and the physical therapy of Chinese medicine peculiar to the province. Tourists in China Pavilion were offered the chance to taste Hainan coffee and the local 
food.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545748/Hainan_dance_Astana_Expo.jpg

CONTACT: Ms. Li, Tel: 86 10 63073114

 
