Osaka Sangyo Won the "Dream Class" of "FIA Electric & New Energy Championship 2017"

TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Trina Solar ("Trina Solar" or the "Company") announced that the Osaka Sangyo University ("OSU") Solar Car, equipped with Trina Solar's Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) cells and modules, the "OSU-Model-S", won the "Dream Class" of the "FIA Electric & New Energy Championship 2017" held at the Suzuki International Racing Circuit (the "IFA Suzuka Solar Car Race") on Aug 5.

Trina Solar has worked with OSU since 2015. The "OSU-Module-S" developed by OSU's Solar Car Team was 100% powered by solar cells developed by the State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology of Trina Solar (the "SKL") and it helped OSU to achieve good results.

Solar Car Race has these significant goals - How to come up with a more efficient and lighter car and how to manage energy consumption under a changing sun light environment by drivers for 4 or 5 hours. It's not just a race to compete on speed but also the aim to give an education to the young who will be making a greener future society with sustainable and eco-friendly solar energy.

The vice president of Trina Solar and director of the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science & Technology, Dr. Zhiqiang Feng said, As the name of the race was changed from "The Alternative Energies CUP" to "The Electric & New Energy Championship" this year, solar energy has shifted from alternative energy to the next stage. Trina Solar has achieved numerous world records as a pioneer in the development of PV power generation technology. For IBC cells used in solar cars, we achieved a conversion efficiency of 24.13% in April this year. Data and feedback obtained through cooperation with the OSU Solar Car Team are also utilized in research and development.

We're looking forward to continuous collaborations with OSU, Japanese young talents and societies to develop the future world with PV energy.

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited is a global leader in photovoltaic modules, solutions and services. Founded in 1997 as a PV system integrator, Trina Solar today drives smart energy together with installers, distributors, utilities and developers worldwide. The company's industry-leading position is based on innovation excellence, superior product quality, vertically integrated capabilities and environmental stewardship. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.