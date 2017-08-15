Infortrend® Technology, Inc. has launched their new general purpose storage solutions

Putin vows to strengthen partnership with IndiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 15, 10:58
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) has launched their new general purpose storage solutions EonStor DS 1000 Gen2 and EonStor DS 2000 Gen2 series, complete with support for the standard 12 Gb/s SAS interface on drive sides to speed up data transfers and meet new storage standard for SMBs and entry level storage customers.
By replacing the previous generation 6 Gb/s SAS, the 12 Gb/s SAS interface has become the new standard as it offers better performance and bandwidth. The newly released EonStor DS 1000 Gen2 and EonStor DS 2000 Gen2 series deliver powerful performances that support up to 4,000 exchange email boxes or 500 IP cameras; while scalability can expand up to 444 drives with a raw capacity of up to 4.3PB, which is ideal for backup applications.
Furthermore, EonStor DS 1000 Gen2 and EonStor DS 2000 Gen2 storage systems provide enterprise data services such as SSD Cache and automated storage tiering, and SMB-friendly price points all while featuring the new 12 Gb/s SAS technology not only for the drive side, but host side and expansion enclosures as well.
"We are pleased to launch the new EonStor DS Gen2 series with support for the 12 Gb/s SAS drive interface. In this rapidly changing business environment, it is vital for us to provide products that feature the latest technology to make sure entry level storage users and SMBs can enjoy them too," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.
For more information about the new EonStor DS 1000 Gen2, click here. For the EonStor DS 2000 Gen 2 series, click here.
About Infortrend
Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com
Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.
