Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Infortrend® Technology, Inc. has launched their new general purpose storage solutions

Press Releases
August 15, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) has launched their new general purpose storage solutions EonStor DS 1000 Gen2 and EonStor DS 2000 Gen2 series, complete with support for the standard 12 Gb/s SAS interface on drive sides to speed up data transfers and meet new storage standard for SMBs and entry level storage customers.

By replacing the previous generation 6 Gb/s SAS, the 12 Gb/s SAS interface has become the new standard as it offers better performance and bandwidth. The newly released EonStor DS 1000 Gen2 and EonStor DS 2000 Gen2 series deliver powerful performances that support up to 4,000 exchange email boxes or 500 IP cameras; while scalability can expand up to 444 drives with a raw capacity of up to 4.3PB, which is ideal for backup applications.

Furthermore, EonStor DS 1000 Gen2 and EonStor DS 2000 Gen2 storage systems provide enterprise data services such as SSD Cache and automated storage tiering, and SMB-friendly price points all while featuring the new 12 Gb/s SAS technology not only for the drive side, but host side and expansion enclosures as well.

"We are pleased to launch the new EonStor DS Gen2 series with support for the 12 Gb/s SAS drive interface. In this rapidly changing business environment, it is vital for us to provide products that feature the latest technology to make sure entry level storage users and SMBs can enjoy them too," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

For more information about the new EonStor DS 1000 Gen2, click here. For the EonStor DS 2000 Gen 2 series, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: 

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com 
или sales.ap@infortrend.com 

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com 
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s FSB prevents sabotage activities in Crimea
2
US sanctions against Russia encourage Kiev to raise tensions in Donbass — politician
3
Eurasian Economic Union digital development strategy may be agreed in 2017
4
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
5
Japan and Russia considering cruises for tourists around South Kuril Islands — media
6
Moscow State University enters top-100 of Academic Ranking of World Universities
7
Trump’s advisor attempted to organize meeting with Putin in 2016 — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама