Healthy Flight Recipe at 30,000 feet from Dr. Mehmet Oz with Turkish Airlines

ISTANBUL, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Turkish Airlines is collaborating with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the producer and host of world-renowned "The Dr. Oz Show", on its "Fly Good Feel Good" project, aiming to provide an even more comfortable and healthy travel experience to its passengers. Dr. Oz gives advice to the passengers of Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, on healthy eating and exercises.

The collaboration between Turkish Airlines, Turkey's National Flag Carrier airline, and Dr. Oz is part of "Fly Good Feel Good" project, which was created to improve the brand experience Turkish Airlines provides to its passengers. The project features short videos with expert advice presented on the Turkish Airlines official website, social media accounts and in-flight entertainment systems, and printed papers.

With help from Turkish Airlines pilots, cabin crew and the Flying Chef of flight TK01 from Istanbul to New York on July 23, Dr. Oz surprised passengers before filming content for his daytime show and the "Fly Good Feel Good" project. As part of this special flight experience, Dr. Oz entertained some 300 passengers of this special flight with health-inspiring gifts and messages over the in-flight entertainment system.

"Making our passengers' flight experience more comfortable and enjoyable by continuously improving our brand experience is one of our top priorities." Mr. M. Ilker Ayci, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said. "How a person feels is just as important as our award-winning service quality. Dr. Oz will create a special atmosphere onboard where our passengers will better feel the privilege of flying with Turkish Airlines."

"Turkish Airlines is world-renowned and awarded for its high quality service and perfect catering. "Fly Good Feel Good" is, too, an impressive project mindful of the health and wellness dimension of airline travels. I believe that this project is a great example of the attention put on the passengers by bringing the brand experience of Turkish Airlines to a higher level."

The collaboration with Dr. Oz is the next phase of the Fly Good Feel Good project, which addresses all actions to be taken before, during and after flight in order to make passengers have a good flight in all aspects based on a good flight experience.

As part of the "Fly Good Feel Good" project, Turkish Airlines has also initiated the volunteer-based "Flying Doctor" practice for when an on-board doctor is needed, which enables physicians who register with the program and gain extra miles on their flights.

In the latter phases of the project, Turkish Airlines will continue to take passenger satisfaction to even higher levels and continue to advice its passengers about healthy living.

Please visit #flygoodfeelgood for The Dr. Oz Show that took place in midair and http://www.flygoodfeelgood.com/en/ for detailed information on Fly Good Feel Good.

Turkish Airlines, Inc.

Media Relations

Download more images and video here: bit.ly/2uZNUPp

Turkish Airlines Inc.

Office of Media Relations

General Management Building

34149, Yesilköy-Istanbul

Tel: +90 (212) 463 63 63 – 11153 / 11173

Fax: +90 (212) 465 20 78

press@thy.com