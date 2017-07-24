GAC Motor's First All-electric SUV GE3 Now On Sale

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese leading automaker GAC Motor has officially released its first self-developed smart all-electric SUV GE3 into the Chinese market.

Made its international debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January, GE3 is based on a new EV platform and positioned as a medium- to high-end electric SUV that symbolizes a green lifestyle and new possibilities in future mobility. It wowed the crowd when it was demonstrated at the 2017 Summer Davos, the 11th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, held in Dalian, China.

The smart all-electric GE3 is available within the price range of 150,200 to 173,200 yuan (US$ 22,200 to 25,600), of which highlighting features includes:

A range of 310km (192.62 miles) with electric power only;

Ternary lithium battery fast charges to 80 percent in 30 minutes;

Acceleration from 0-100 km (0-60 miles) within 9.3 seconds, braking distance 12.8 meters (42 feet);

Peak power: 120 KW (163.2 Horsepower), peak torque at 290 Nm (214 ft-lb) ;

A flat battery layout that sets benchmark in terms of space, comfort, safety and performance;

General power consumption 16.6 kwh/100km (16.6 kwh/60 miles);

Featuring smart car companion Little Trumpchi, T-BOX Internet of Vehicles 3.0 and INJOY smart entertainment system;

An avant-garde low-poly technology modeling design with low polygon front and rear LED lamp assemblies;

The SUV body meets North American roof compression standards.

"Since GAC Motor launched the first hybrid vehicle in 2012, our company has mastered the five core technologies in battery, motor, control unit, electro-mechanical coupling systems and system integration, developing new energy vehicles is a key strategy of GAC Motor. Launching GE3 is a start and we hope to bring products that meet the future trends while guaranteeing unique driving and riding experience," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

While structuring a sustainable development strategy to engineer trustworthy, environmental-friendly vehicles that excel in design, performance and reliability, GAC Motor as a leader and benchmark setter in Chinese new energy vehicle industry has set the goal of achieving 1 million in sales volume by 2020, 20 percent of which will be new energy vehicles.

The company also applies sustainable and eco-friendly technologies in vehicle production, using only the best quality and eco-friendly materials. GAC Motor plans to open the smart new energy car industrial park in 2019 and establish a new energy subsidiary company to enter an extraordinary new stage of development.

"GAC Motor's strategic emphasis in the next five years include launching new energy sedan and SUV models in all markets, achieving 400-500km mileage with electric power and fully charge the batteries in under 30 minutes to solve the consumers' traveling concerns," noted Yu.

GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for four consecutive years and 5th among all global brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study.

