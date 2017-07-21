Cision Releases Exclusive Influencer Identification for Communications & PR Professionals

CHICAGO, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Cision (NYSE: CISN) announced today that it has introduced new features and product enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloud™, designed to better enable communicators to identify influencers, craft and manage campaigns, and attribute value across relevant communications channels.

The latest release of the Cision Comms Cloud introduces industry-exclusive capabilities to holistically manage and measure multi-channel PR campaigns and results. Updates include Google Analytics and Adobe Omniture integration to track the impact of influencer programs on business objectives. Additional features include the all-new "You Might Also Like" and "Trending Influencers" Cision Influencer Graphs, and expanded social media monitoring.

Multi-channel PR campaign management features enable users to direct PR campaigns across channels, influencers, press releases, email pitching and social media in one interactive dashboard .

Integration with Google Analytics and Adobe Omniture enables communicators to connect influencer outreach and the resulting news coverage to activity on their company's web and e-commerce experiences. By viewing the success of PR campaigns through the lens of web analytics tools, communicators can demonstrate how earned media campaigns drive e-commerce revenue or sales leads on their owned properties.

The Cision Influencer Graph "You Might Also Like" feature provides data-driven recommendations based on audience geography, demographics and interests to help identify influencers on Twitter who can reach the targeted end consumer. "Trending Influencers" allows users to find influencers as they are rising in prominence on a particular topic, in order to reach them before they have peaked in popularity.

The Cision Comms Cloud now includes Facebook, Instagram and YouTube content in the same platform as print, online and broadcast material, in addition to the already included Twitter content, allowing users to monitor the complete story across all important channels. Comments, mentions and trends can now easily be segmented by company, message, executives or products.

"The latest release of the Cision Comms Cloud addresses two of the industry's biggest challenges: navigating communications through thousands of influencers and dozens of channels; and attributing real, bottom-line business impact to these efforts," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision. "Today's product enhancements enable marketing communications professionals to tackle these challenges head on, equipped with one comprehensive platform and meaningful analytics and data."

This marks the second major product update to the Cision Comms Cloud since the platform's launch in October 2016. Today's update closely follows the company's recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange (CISN) and serves as another proof point of Cision's commitment to innovation and leading the data and tech transformation of the earned media industry.

Current Cision Comms Cloud clients have been upgraded to receive the new features and can contact their account representatives for more information. To learn more about the Cision Communications Cloud™ click here.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 3,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud™ visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

