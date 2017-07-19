ZTE Guides for 29.9% Gain in 6-Month Net Profit

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, published guidance for a 29.9% increase in net profit in the first half, as the company posted growth in its network infrastructure and mobile devices businesses.

Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company in the first six months was RMB 2.294 billion, based on the preliminary financial statement published by ZTE today. Revenue in the first-half increased to RMB54.011 billion, 13.1% higher than last year, helped by growth in operations including wireless network, wireline network and bearer network, in addition to handsets, with improvements in gross profit margins.

