Beijing and Latvia Deepen Tourism Cooperation

Press Releases
July 20, 12:55 UTC+3
RIGA, Latvia, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development (BMCTD) sent a delegation to  Riga, capital of Latvia, recently and conducted extensive exchanges on deepening bilateral tourism cooperation.

Cao Pengcheng, Deputy Director with BMCTD, held frank and friendly exchanges with Aigars Smiltans, senior official of Live Riga. The two sides believed that as both Beijing and Riga are capital cities of their respective countries and members of the World Tourism Cities Federation, it is the high time for them to strengthen cooperation between the two cities' tourism authorities and tourism enterprises. Smiltans was very pleased to learn that China Youth Travel Service (CYTS), Beijing Tourism Group (BTG) and Honglu Spring are competitive tourism enterprises in China, and expressed support to facilitate flights and offer enhanced convenient services for Chinese tourists.

A meeting was also held on the same day. It was attended by representatives of tourism enterprises of the two cities. CYTS, BTG and Honglu Spring introduced their products to their Riga counterparts and expressed willingness to strengthen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. Local tourism enterprises consulted their Beijing counterparts over new Beijing tourism products, ice and snow tourism, 144 hours transit visa-free policy, Beijing urban governance and other issues.

One local tourism enterprise representative, Helena, said that she is very fond of Beijing and loves Beijing culture, and that she has been using her blog to keep her updated of the latest information of Beijing tourism. She suggested that tourism enterprises could jointly set up tourism communication platforms such as Weibo and WeChat.

CONTACT: Mr. Chen, Tel: 86 10 63076224.

