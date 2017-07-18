Open and post peer review: the emerging criteria of future scientific publishing

Russia to start manufacturing new medium-class carrier rocketScience & Space July 18, 13:19
Russia to complete tests of new lightweight carrier rocket in 2018Science & Space July 18, 13:00
Press review: Moldova, Ukraine box in Transnistria and Russia rolls out electric aircraftPress Review July 18, 13:00
Russia and Egypt to discuss helicopter deliveries for Mistral shipsMilitary & Defense July 18, 12:17
Poll shows Russians are happier with their lives in 2017Society & Culture July 18, 12:07
Putin highlights Russia’s willingness to cooperate in aviation and aerospaceMilitary & Defense July 18, 11:14
Russia to provide $700 mln loan to BelarusBusiness & Economy July 18, 11:08
More than 20 Russian warships engage in night drills on Neva before Fleet Day paradeMilitary & Defense July 18, 10:20
Russia reserves right to retaliate in diplomatic property issue — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 9:44
