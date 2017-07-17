TCL's new ad debuts in 15 countries across Eurasia

The 15 countries in which the ads were rolled out are among those mostly targeted by the One Belt, One Road initiative, the Chinese government's program to expand economic and trade ties across the Euro-Asian landmass, in addition to some markets that are significant contributors to global economic growth. As one of China's leading firms, TCL has leveraged its advanced production technologies and strong industrial manufacturing competences to support the roll out of the government initiative, while assisting in accelerating the country's drive to bring the whole of its manufacturing sector up to the generally-accepted international standards.

In 1999, TCL set up its first overseas TV manufacturing facility in Vietnam, as part of its global expansion strategy. Currently, the corporation has TV manufacturing facilities in Poland serving the European market; Mexico serving Central and North America and Egypt serving the Middle East and African markets. The corporation has 75,000 employees, 23 R&D centers and 21 manufacturing facilities worldwide, and has set up sales offices in over 80 countries and regions, with business covering over 160 countries and regions. Revenue reached 106.5 billion yuan in 2016, with 50% of the revenue occurring outside of China. TCL's global TV shipments exceeded 20 million units for the year, among TV manufacturers worldwide, its shipments are the world's third highest. TCL has become the fastest-growing TV brand in North America, a key market for the manufacturers, for three years running. In the first quarter of 2017, TCL outrivaled LG to become the third largest TV manufacturer in North America with a market share of 13%.

With the mission of becoming a globalized manufacturer of smart products and provider of Internet application services, TCL is committed to supporting the One Belt, One Road initiative and to accelerating its foray into the world's emerging markets by pursuing new development opportunities and by adopting innovative technologies to better serve global consumers.

