EXPO 2017 ASTANA: Foton Motor Escorts for China Pavilion Day

Kremlin not familiar with alleged mediator named in Trump Jr-Russian lawyer meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 17:10
Russian and South Korean scientists to study Yamal mummy jointlySociety & Culture July 14, 17:10
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flightMilitary & Defense July 14, 16:50
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch marketScience & Space July 14, 16:40
Kremlin says too early to talk about Putin’s visit to USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 16:15
Gett CEO believes Yandex.Taxi-Uber merger might lead to price hikesBusiness & Economy July 14, 15:34
Russia’s chief tourist agency seeks to lure visitors from Muslim countriesSociety & Culture July 14, 15:33
Russian blogger who played Pokemon Go in church registered on terrorist and extremist listSociety & Culture July 14, 15:20
Nunnery in western Ukraine set ablaze, leaving 20 injuredWorld July 14, 15:02
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The official ceremony of Expo 2017 Astana China Pavilion Day was hosted on 5 July 2017.
As a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in the world, Foton Motor was designated as the sole vehicle supplier of China Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana. With previous experience serving international conferences, Foton Motor sent three major product brands to support transport work for China Pavilion.
FOTON TOANO, which escorted Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries of countries at the 70th anniversary of the V-day in 2015, became the only state guest vehicle to meet European standards. At the Expo, FOTON TOANO was incorporated into the 'leading cadres' motorcade' to ensure the travel of officials and honored guests of China Pavilion.
FOTON AUV bus at China Pavilion was responsible for providing round trip airport transfer operations for leaders and other delegations who come from more than 30 provinces and cities. FOTON AUV bus was designated to ensure the green and safe travel at the Expo with the strictest service standards.
