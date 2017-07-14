EXPO 2017 ASTANA: Foton Motor Escorts for China Pavilion Day

As a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in the world, Foton Motor was designated as the sole vehicle supplier of China Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana. With previous experience serving international conferences, Foton Motor sent three major product brands to support transport work for China Pavilion.

FOTON TOANO, which escorted Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries of countries at the 70th anniversary of the V-day in 2015, became the only state guest vehicle to meet European standards. At the Expo, FOTON TOANO was incorporated into the 'leading cadres' motorcade' to ensure the travel of officials and honored guests of China Pavilion.

FOTON AUV bus at China Pavilion was responsible for providing round trip airport transfer operations for leaders and other delegations who come from more than 30 provinces and cities. FOTON AUV bus was designated to ensure the green and safe travel at the Expo with the strictest service standards.

