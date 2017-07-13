JA Solar Supplies 100% of Modules for the First Utility-scale Solar Plant in Malaysia

Located in Sabah, the 50MW utility-scale inaugural project marks a significant milestone in solar energy development in Malaysia, which has gained lots of attentions from Ministry of Energy, Energy Commission, Sabah Electricity and senior government officials. YB Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili, the Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water (Malaysia), visited the project site on 28th June, 2017.He spoke highly of the solar module quality and the construction process, expressing his hope that the solar plant can be connected soon and contributes to the green energy industry in Malaysia.

SPIC Energy Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation ("SPIC"), provided EPC service for the project. SPIC is the largest solar power investor and operator in China, as well as globally. JA Solar provides 50 MW (AC) of high-performance Percium mono modules with lower light induced degradation rate, better anti-PID performance and higher power output, which can operate in a hot and humid environment. With all modules provided by JA Solar, the project is currently under construction and expected to be completed by the end of 2017. In addition, the solar project is expected to create more than 200 jobs and resolve the power shortage problem in Sabah.

Mr. Cao Bo, JA Solar's Vice President commented, "We are excited to partner with one of our largest customers, SPIC, again in an overseas market. We believe this win demonstrates our value proposition and technical innovation with high-performance solar modules. We have invested USD163 million in our Penang, Malaysia manufacturing operation to produce poly and mono cells with the annual capacity of 1000MW. From the China-Malaysia relationship standpoint, investing in manufacturing facilities and sharing our technical expertise in Malaysia, a rapidly growing market, remains our top priority. Additionally, we look forward to serving our global partners and customers by providing the highest-quality solar products and services."