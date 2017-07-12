Supermicro Launches New X11 Family of Server and Storage Solutions

The industry's broadest portfolio supporting the new processor family includes: 1U/2U Ultra SuperServers with best-in-class flagship performance; BigTwin™ with the highest performance and density in a 2U 4-node design with support for 24 DIMMs, six hot-swap NVMe drives and flexible networking capability for each node; 4U FatTwin™ in a variety of I/O, memory and storage combinations for most optimized cloud, HPC and Enterprise applications; SuperBlade® - 2 and 4-socket Xeon blade servers supporting 205W TDP CPU, NVMe, with integrated 100G Intel Omni-Path switch, 100G EDR InfiniBand switch, 25G/10G Ethernet switches, redundant AC/DC power supplies, and Battery Backup (BBP), making them ideal for Enterprise, Cloud, and HPC applications. Other leading products include: SuperServers with GPU/co-processors optimized for AI/Deep Learning/HPC workloads, SuperStorage solutions including 45/60-bay 4U top-loading systems with 6 built-in NVMe drives for I/O optimization, 2U Simply Double systems, 1U/2U/3U/4U general-purpose storage systems and 2U Storage Bridge Bay solutions, 2U/4U/Tower Mainstream SuperServers targeted at entry-level and volume markets for significant CAPEX/OPEX savings, 1U/2U WIO solutions with a wide-range of I/O options optimized for network or security appliances, UP servers and 4U/Tower SuperWorkstations built with server-grade components for engineering and creative professionals looking for ultimate performance and expandability on their desks.

Supermicro's new X11 generation solutions are engineered to unleash the full performance and rich feature sets on the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family, supporting more cores and higher TDP envelopes of 205 watts and higher, increased to six memory channels with higher bandwidth, and more PCI-E 3.0 lanes with up to 100G/40G/25G/10G Ethernet, 100G EDR InfiniBand and integrated Intel® Omni-Path Architecture networking fabrics. The elevated compute performance, density, I/O capacity, and efficiency are coupled with industry's most comprehensive support for NVMe NAND Flash to deliver up to 16 million IOPS for unprecedented application responsiveness and agility. Customers can select the Server, Storage, Blade, Network, or Workstation systems optimized for their applications, as well as the performance, memory, storage, and I/O profiles that are optimally matched to their workloads, at attractive price points.

All new X11 generation Supermicro systems and Server Building Block Solutions® are architected from the ground up for the next generation data center management frameworks, including support for industry standard Redfish® RESTful APIs and Supermicro Rack Scale Design (RSD) that maximize data center utilization through disaggregating compute, network and storage resources distributed within a rack or across multiple racks.

"At Supermicro, we understand that customers need the newest technologies as early as possible to drive leading performance and improved TCO," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the industry's strongest and broadest product line, our designs not only take full advantage of Xeon Scalable Processors' new features such as three UPI, faster DIMMs and more core count per socket, but they also fully support NVMe through unique non-blocking architectures to achieve the best data bandwidth and IOPS. For instance, one Supermicro 2U storage server can deliver over 16 million IOPS!"

Supermicro and Intel® Select Solutions

Supermicro is also excited to support and market Intel® Select solutions that aim to accelerate advanced infrastructure adoption of leading-edge data center technologies offered by Intel, Supermicro, and ecosystem partners. Intel Select Solutions takes workload optimization to a new level with configurations verified to exploit every performance advantage of next generation technologies enabled in Intel Xeon processor Scalable platforms. Deploying Intel Xeon processor Scalable Platinum or Gold platforms with an Intel Select Solution delivers verified solution performance ready to meet high quality thresholds for data protection and resiliency, system agility and service reliability.

A portfolio of optimized and verified X11 generation solutions will include virtualization, database, hyper-converged infrastructure, HPC and Cloud solutions in the second half of 2017 with many more solution categories coming in 2018 and beyond.

"The Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family provides Supermicro with the optimized performance and power efficiency required to address the most critical challenges facing the data center," said Lisa Spelman, Vice President, Intel Data Center Group. "Our joint work on development of Select Solutions will help deliver this technology optimization in a verified technology configuration to speed and simplify customer selection and deployment of data center infrastructure."

Supermicro X11 Solution Highlights

X11 Server and Storage Systems

1U/2U Ultra SuperServer offers best-in-class Enterprise level performance while delivering unparalleled value, flexibility, scalability and serviceability. Hyper-speed Ultra is specifically optimized for latency-sensitive applications. Depending on configuration, systems feature dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors (up to 28 cores, 205W TDP per CPU), 24/16 DIMMs for up to 3TB/2TB of DDR4-2666MHz Reg. ECC memory, up to 24 hot-swap NVMe (up to 16 million IOPS) or SAS3 drives, up to 8 PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots, dual or quad-port 1G, 10GBase-T, 10G SFP+, 25G SFP28 Ethernet, or integrated Intel Omni-Path fabrics and redundant 750W/1000W/1600W Titanium Level (96%+) digital power supplies.

