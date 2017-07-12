Supermicro Unleashes New X11 Server Building Block Solutions

Adverse ice conditions force floating Arctic university to redraw its routeBusiness & Economy July 12, 12:09
SAN JOSE, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today has released a comprehensive line of new X11 generation server and storage motherboard and chassis solutions fully optimized for the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.
The Supermicro X11 dual-processor (DP) and uniprocessor (UP) Serverboards and SuperWorkstation boards support the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors for exceptional performance. They are offered in a variety of form factors, including ATX, E-ATX, EE-ATX, and several proprietary versions supporting the broadest array of market segments. These new X11 generation motherboards offer the highest levels of performance, efficiency, security and scalability in the industry with:
In addition, the SuperWorkstation motherboards offer 7.1 HD Audio, Thunderbolt 3.0 AOC header, up to 11 USB ports and USB 3.1 support.
With these new generation X11 serverboard and SuperWorkstation boards, Supermicro offers the most extensive range of computing solutions for data center, enterprise, cloud, HPC, Hadoop/Big Data, AI/deep learning, storage, and embedded environments.
Supermicro's new X11 generation motherboard and chassis solutions are engineered to unleash the full performance and rich feature sets on the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family, supporting more cores and higher TDP envelopes of 205 watts and higher, increased number of memory channels and higher bandwidth, more PCI-E 3.0 lanes, 100G/40G/25G/10G Ethernet, 100G EDR InfiniBand and integrated Intel® Omni-Path Architecture networking fabrics. The elevated compute performance, density, I/O capacity, and efficiency are coupled with industry's most comprehensive support for NVMe NAND Flash and Intel® Optane™ SSDs for unprecedented application responsiveness and agility. Customers can select the Server, Storage, Network, or Workstation solutions optimized for their applications, as well as the performance, memory, storage, and I/O profiles that are optimally matched to their workloads, at attractive price points.
"Since 1993, Supermicro has provided the channel with first-to-market serverboards based on the newest technologies to help them succeed with leading performance and improved flexibility," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the industry's strongest and broadest product line, our Server Building Block Solutions are designed to not only take full advantage of Xeon Scalable Processors' new features such as three UPI, faster DIMMs and more core count per socket, but also fully support NVMe through unique non-blocking architectures that achieve the best data bandwidth and IOPS."
X11 Building Block Solutions
In addition to the strong motherboard and chassis product lines, Supermicro also provides the industry's broadest selection of barebone systems and complete systems. For more details, please visit www.supermicro.com/X11/.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)
Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.
Supermicro, the Supermicro logo, Building Block Solutions, We Keep IT Green, SuperServer, Twin, BigTwin, TwinPro, TwinPro², SuperBlade are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Intel, Xeon and Optane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.
Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
SMCI-F
