Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tianjin Airlines Launches Tianjin=Vladivostok Line Successfully

Press Releases
July 10, 15:10 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TIANJIN, China, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On July the 3rd, 2017, Tianjin Airlines successfully started to operate the international flight between Tianjin and Vladivostok.

The launch of the flight represents rapid pace of Tianjin Airlines' internationalization. In future, Tianjin Airlines will be devoted to constructing Tianjin as the second air passage after Beijing.

The flight schedule between Tianjin and Vladivostok is as below:

Flight No.    

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Day of Week

GS7969

Tianjin

23:55

Vladivostok

4:10+1

Mon. Fri.

GS7970

Vladivostok

5:40

Tianjin

6:30+1

Mon. Fri.

Under the call of the "One Belt & One Road Initial" and the integration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and with the independent introduction of the first A330 wide-body aircraft, Tianjin Airlines concentrates on the international market and has opened nearly 10 international air routes, including Tianjin-Chongqing-London, Tianjin-Chongqing-Auckland. In March this year, Tianjin Airlines introduced its third A330 wide-body aircraft and entered the rapid track of internationalization. So far, Tianjin Airlines has operated 30 international air routes, including air routes from Tianjin, Xi'an, Haikou, Dalian and other air bases to regions and countries like Japan, Korea, Russia, Cambodia, Thailand, UK and New Zealand. Flights have covered 120 cities and the annual passenger traffic has exceeded 12 million.

In 2017, Tianjin Airlines will launch new air routes from Tianjin to Xi'an to London and from Chongqing to Melbourne. In future, Tianjin Airlines plans to open more air routes from China to Europe, America and Oceania, such as to Paris, New York, San Francisco and Saipan.

Tianjin Airlines will follow the national strategy of "One Belt & One Road Initiative", promote the connection between Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the southwest region of China and Europe, making contributions to the collaborative development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei and easy life for people in these regions.

CONTACT: Tianjin Airlines' Brand Management Center, +86-22-58208335, thxwt@hnair.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Alligator attack helicopter’s land version to get folding blades
2
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
3
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
4
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
5
Russia’s Economy Ministry may raise oil price outlook
6
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting produces Syrian truce and US bows out as global leader
7
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulations
TOP STORIES
Реклама