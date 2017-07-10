Tianjin Airlines Launches Tianjin=Vladivostok Line Successfully

The launch of the flight represents rapid pace of Tianjin Airlines' internationalization. In future, Tianjin Airlines will be devoted to constructing Tianjin as the second air passage after Beijing.

The flight schedule between Tianjin and Vladivostok is as below:

Flight No. From Departure To Arrival Day of Week GS7969 Tianjin 23:55 Vladivostok 4:10+1 Mon. Fri. GS7970 Vladivostok 5:40 Tianjin 6:30+1 Mon. Fri.

Under the call of the "One Belt & One Road Initial" and the integration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and with the independent introduction of the first A330 wide-body aircraft, Tianjin Airlines concentrates on the international market and has opened nearly 10 international air routes, including Tianjin-Chongqing-London, Tianjin-Chongqing-Auckland. In March this year, Tianjin Airlines introduced its third A330 wide-body aircraft and entered the rapid track of internationalization. So far, Tianjin Airlines has operated 30 international air routes, including air routes from Tianjin, Xi'an, Haikou, Dalian and other air bases to regions and countries like Japan, Korea, Russia, Cambodia, Thailand, UK and New Zealand. Flights have covered 120 cities and the annual passenger traffic has exceeded 12 million.

In 2017, Tianjin Airlines will launch new air routes from Tianjin to Xi'an to London and from Chongqing to Melbourne. In future, Tianjin Airlines plans to open more air routes from China to Europe, America and Oceania, such as to Paris, New York, San Francisco and Saipan.

Tianjin Airlines will follow the national strategy of "One Belt & One Road Initiative", promote the connection between Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the southwest region of China and Europe, making contributions to the collaborative development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei and easy life for people in these regions.

CONTACT: Tianjin Airlines' Brand Management Center, +86-22-58208335, thxwt@hnair.com